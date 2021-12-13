All Call of Duty: Vanguard fans are enjoying great surprises for all players, among which we can mention the arrival of the multiplayer maps of Paradise and Radar, corresponding to the launch of Season One.

Something that has caught our attention is that these will be available in the first season of Vanguard and the new Caldera map from Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific is also available to all players.

Courtesy of Season One, these maps offer an assortment of new Pacific-themed territories to fight in, along with the introduction of a brand-new Battle Pass that includes new weapons, perks, projects, and more. So that you are prepared, we will tell you in detail what the Radar multiplayer map presents to us.

Radar (launch)

A reimagined take on the fan-favorite Dome from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Radar moves the location to the Pacific with a comprehensive visual overhaul that maintains the map’s fast-paced, frantic combat style. Situated on the coast, the map consists of three main locations: North HQ, West HQ, and South Radar.

Among them are a maze of vehicles, makeshift buildings, and storage boxes where close-range combat reigns. Long distance players will want to stick to the long middle path to keep combat operators in close quarters at a safe distance.

The Radar walkway is another favorite spot, as it provides commanding sight lines on the central map. With such tight interior spaces, be aware of the heightened activity, especially when Casualty Streaks start to drop.

Every time your team calls for an air strike, like a Glider Bomb or a Bombardment, you can bet your enemies will start swarming inside looking for safety … it’s your job to make sure they don’t find it.