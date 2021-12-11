Rayo Vallecano’s Colombian forward Radamel Falcao in a file image. EFE / Marshal.



Villarreal and Rayo Vallecano, separated by eleven points, they play in La Cerámica a game with the roles changed by the budget they have, since it is the Madrid team, who will not be able to count on the Colombian Radamel Falcao, who arrives in European places while the yellow ones need to win to get out of the lower middle zone of the table.

The team of Unai emery faces the appointment after qualifying for the round of 16 in the Champions League with the victory achieved in Bergamo against Atalanta, which was a major emotional blow.

The good European trajectory contrasts with the results achieved in the league championship, in which they have only won three of the fifteen games played this year, which makes them be more than ten points from the positions in which they were supposed to be.

The yellow team It comes with the wear suffered in the European game with Atalanta, to which is added that the game was played on Thursday, a day later than planned and that means less rest. In addition, it seems that the coach will have to make some rotations or changes to give some rest to some players who add more minutes and because of the fatigue from Thursday’s game.

Players like Estupiñán, Capoue or Danjuma They may be some of the chosen ones, while in the casualty chapter, the injured are still out of the team Serge Aurier and Francis Coquelin, recovering from their muscle aches.

The Lightning, for his part, faces the game in a good sporting moment, since he adds 27 points, is sixth in the standings and has been in European positions for several weeks in a row, a situation that is exciting the fringe hobby.

Despite everything, from the locker room they continue to send a prudence message, since salvation is estimated at 40 points and there are still thirteen according to those calculations to achieve it.

At a sporting level, and despite the good season, the Lightning it is showing two different faces. The one at home is very good, with 22 points added out of 24 possible, and the one outside, with only 5 of 24, a poorer balance.

For this party Andoni Iraola he recovers midfielder Santi Comesaña, after serving a sanction, and it is most likely that he will return to the eleven to form in the core with Oscar Valentín.

The other novelty could be in the attack point because with the recovery of the French Randy Nteka more attack variants are opened for Iraola, which in recent matches has had to forcefully align Sergi guardiola, only tip available.

Just like the colombian Radamel Falcao, who has suffered from some adductor discomfort and will be out for the game, “Radamel is out. He has a muscle problem, a sore quadriceps, and he can’t play. We will see its evolution to see when we can recover it ”, said the coach at a press conference.

Probable lineups

Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau, Pedraza; Capoue or Iborra, Parejo, Trigueros; Gerard, Danjuma, Alcacer

Rayo Vallecano: Dimitrievski; Balliu, Catena, Saveljich, Fran García; Isi Palazón, Comesaña, Valentín, Álvaro; Trejo; Guardiola or Nteka.

Referee: Mario Melero López

Stadium: La Cerámica.

Date: Sunday, December 12

Time: 8:00 am

