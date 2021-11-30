Nov 30, 2021 at 05:13 CET

EFE / Buenos Aires

Racing won a 3-1 comeback against Lanús and with this victory on matchday 23 of the Argentine Professional League, it enters the South American Cup qualification zone again. This Monday, those led by Fernando Gago managed in ‘El Cilindro’ de Avellaneda to prevail with goals from Lisandro López, Leonardo Sigali and Carlos Alcaraz, while the first goal of the match was from Lanús by the tournament’s scorer Jose Sand.

Although the Argentine tournament has consecrated River Plate as the champion, there are still two more days to define which teams will qualify for the Copa Sudamericana and Copa Libertadores in 2022.

Secondly, Union comfortably beat Atlético de Tucumán 0-3 and was with 50 points, below Racing, which has the same number of points but with a positive goal difference. Center forward Juan Manuel García was unstoppable on the pitch and with a triplet gave the club its second consecutive victory with an undefeated goal.

Another of the goals of this twenty-third day was that of Central Córdoba 5-0 against Arsenal, the two conversions of Sebastián Ribas, of Milton Giménez and one of Lucas Melano sentenced the team coached by Darío Espíndola to the last position of the table. The last game of this day Platense won 4-2 against Huracán, with three goals from Matías Tissera and one from Brian Mansilla for the locals, and Rodrigo Cabral with José Moya for the “Globo & rdquor ;.

On Tuesday, the match between Boca Juniors and Newell’s Old Boys, which was suspended last weekend after the incessant rains, will remain to be defined. Sebastián Battaglia’s team will qualify for the Libertadores next year. In addition, San Lorenzo will play against Sarmiento de Junín and Banfield will face Independiente, these last two teams already have a place in the South American.