Racing Team Nederland debuted at IMSA at the 2021 24 Hours of Daytona. The experience was really positive for the team, a circumstance that opened the possibility of expanding its program in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for 2022. Since the middle of this year, the Friets van Eerd structure has flirted with the idea of ​​making the Americas, a circumstance that we already told you at Motor.es in mid-June. As well, seen the drift of the WEC with the ‘professionalization’ of the LMP2 category and the few options that a Pro-Am training has, the Racing Team Nederland team has decided to shelve their stage in the WEC and compete in IMSA next year.

Although Racing Team Nederland achieved the Pro-Am title of the LMP2 category of the WEC in 2021, the little impact that this subdivision of the silver class of the World Cup has has not finished convincing the team. For this reason, the team will compete in all four rounds of the Michelin Endurance Cup, starting with the 24 Hours of Daytona. The project will be technically in the hands, as already passed in the WEC, of ​​the French team TDS Racing and will include a lineup of drivers that will be led by Frits van Eerd himself. The head of the Dutch training will be accompanied by Giedo Van der Garde and Dylan Murry full time. Rinus VeeKay will join them at least in Daytona, without it being clear if he will repeat in Sebring or in the rest of the tests.

Frits van Eerd was the only winner of the WEC Pro-Am category when Giedo Van der Garde and Job Van Uitert missed the Monza appointment due to COVID. Maybe that’s why the team owner wants to look for new challenges: «Since we won the WEC title in 2021, the timing of this new challenge seems perfect. I have loved racing in the WEC, but I have always said that at some point I would like to bring Racing Team Nederland to IMSA. I studied in the United States and attended the races back then, so Doing these four IMSA races now is really a dream come true for me. He wanted a young American talent on the team and Dylan fits this profile. In addition, there will be Giedo Van der Garde and Rinus VeeKay, driver under my patronage ».