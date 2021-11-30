EFE.– Quintana Roo, where the main tourist attractions of the country are concentrated, proposed gastronomy as the pillar of the economic and tourist recovery of that region, according to a plan presented this Monday.

Andrés Aguilar Becerril, in charge of the Secretariat of Tourism of Quintana Roo, presented this Monday the Strategy for the Promotion of Gastronomy 2021-2030.

“We see a market that is increasingly demanding more gastronomic experiences. As a destination, we have this great possibility of being able to diversify our segments, our products and value gastronomic tourism. As a public policy of the state opens those possibilities of a greater spill, of a longer stay, ”the official told Efe.

When presenting the strategy, Aguilar Becerril recalled that this arises as an instrument that responds to a commitment, after the declaration in 2010 of Mexican gastronomy as Intangible Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.

Of the 32 states that there are, so far only 17 have a Gastronomy Promotion Strategy committee and in the case of Quintana Roo it is linked to the Sustainable Tourism Master Plan, because that area is directly related to several economically productive activities.

“There is a component that is not minor and it is one of the main motivations for this that we are witnessing, because the gastronomic sector is a very transversal sector,” he added.

“Through a public policy that helps strengthen gastronomy, the intention is to be able to connect the countryside with the main tourist destinations, something that would obviously generate well-being for many populations in the state,” he said.

The strategy has four main axes: promotion, value chains, education, training and innovation and, finally, sustainability.

Aguilar Becerril highlighted this approach because there are specific segments such as the so-called “Foodies”, urban tribes that are characterized by defining their trips based on gastronomy.

“These people have stays of more than 7 nights, they come in a group of 2.6 people on average, which reflects a greater benefit than the average tourist whose main motivation is not necessarily the gastronomic issue and with a return rate of 57%”, Indian.

Local gastronomy is promoted through a microsite on the page of the Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council (CPTQ) www.sedeturqroo.gob.mx/FomentoGastronomia with a calendar of events, research and cookbooks.

