If the list of ingredients seemed short and easy to remember, wait until you see all the instructions: put the cheese spread and the crab sticks in a suitable bowl and crush until a homogeneous mixture is obtained. It is done.

Well, if you want you can also add a little olive oil to emulsify lightly, and decorate with some fresh basil leaves that will give it a nice note of color, although the latter is totally optional and does not affect the flavor, only that it is also eaten with the eyes.

It is also good to know that the texture that remains with these proportions is more of sauce than of pate, so if you prefer something more consistent, add a few more crab sticks or reduce the amount of cheese to spread.