Cell phone batteries seem to have not evolved much in decades, but the truth is that they have, both internally and internally. the systems that allow us to recharge them once they run out. As part of these latest advances, we have seen the arrival of fast charging systems, which today are still the subject of doubts by many users.

That is why we have decided to collect here what we think are the most common doubts about these fast charging systems that we already find in all manufacturers, to a greater or lesser extent and with very different speeds. Although perhaps the best we can do is define what exactly fast charging is. We can start there.

What is fast charging?

When measuring the charge that a mobile phone is capable of receiving, or that which a charger is capable of delivering, watts are used. Watts are an international unit of power with which the energy consumption or delivery of an equipment is measured and to obtain this value we only have to multiply volts by amps. As simple as that. This multiplication is important because the chargers themselves will tell us which power delivery system they use using these same two values. They will tell us on the one hand the volts and on the other the amps. So a charger indicates that it delivers 9 volts of power and 2 amps, it delivers 18W of power So far everything is quite clear.

Bearing this calculation in mind, we can say that fast charging would be any charging speed that exceeds the market standard, right? So if we consider that the standard at the moment is around 10W (usually 5 volts and 2 amps), anything that exceeds 10W will be considered fast charge. And it is common to find it 15W and 18W in the lowest stages, and reaching 120W in the manufacturers that have most evolved their technology.

How do fast charging systems work?

It is common to think that if our mobile supports a fast charge of 30W (for example), it will be receiving 30W of energy power from when we plug it into the charger until we finally disconnect it. But this is not the case effectively as fast charging carries certain conservation risks for batteries, and manufacturers employ various algorithms to minimize these risks.

Each manufacturer decides how electricity “enters” the batteries of their phones

Thus, when we connect our mobile that supports fast charging to a charger that is capable of offering fast charging, both are synchronized through different protocols, and then the mobile decides how much energy to receive at each moment. The usual thing is that if the mobile charge is low, at first it accepts a lot of energy but then that energy delivery will be reduced. The more charged the mobile is, the slower it will charge what is left. Until it finally reaches 100%.

Thus, manufacturers ensure that receive as much energy as possible in the first few minutes next to the plug (they usually indicate it in their presentations, such as mobiles that charge 50% in 30 minutes, etc.) so that we can regain all possible autonomy in case we have to leave in a hurry. But since fast charging heats up the battery more than necessary, the rest of the phone will fill up at a slower speed and receive less power, but also less heat. As we have said, in search of greater preservation of battery life.

Does my mobile battery deteriorate if I use fast charging?

Following the logical reasoning based on what we have indicated above, the simple thing is to say yes. If you use fast charging, the battery degrades faster than if you use a normal charge. And the reason is what we have explained before, the heat. When receiving energy, the mobile battery heats up and the heat is directly proportional to the amount of energy that enters. If a lot of energy enters, the heat received is high and the battery degrades more quickly.

Batteries degrade by themselves, but the degradation is greater if we add more heat to the equation

This heat is responsible for batteries deteriorating prematurely, and lasting fewer cycles than manufacturers recommend during their useful life. Although there is no data clearly exposed by the brands, let’s imagine that a battery that is designed to last for 800 cycles (charge and discharge cycles), could only withstand 700 cycles if we use fast charge on a daily basis. It is fair to state that batteries rarely “die”, they just lose effectiveness And they can go (another example) from storing 5,000 mAh to just 4,500 mAh. In this example, the battery would have lost 10% efficiency.

Are manufacturers working on solving this problem? Effectively. Some even explain in detail how their fast charge evolves to extend the useful life of the batteries as much as possible. Xiaomi, for example, claims to be able to lose only 20% of its batteries after 800 cycles. In the case outlined above, a 5,000 mAh battery could still store 4,000 mAh after 800 downloads and charges. If we take into account that Xiaomi gives this data for a fast charge of 120W, which brings a lot of heat, it is not bad at all.

What methods are helping to improve loading speed?

We have already explained previously that watts are calculated by multiplying volts by amps. A) Yes, manufacturers play with these figures to deliver more or less energy through their chargers and thus increase loading speeds. For example, it is possible to deliver 50W by delivering 5 volts at 10 amps, or by delivering 10 volts at 5 amps, or even by delivering 20 volts at 2.5 amps. The possibilities are almost endless although there are standards. Power Delivery, for example, sets at 18W are reached by 9 volts and 2 amps.

Dual batteries have doubled charging speeds

But in addition to playing with these figures, some manufacturers have come to the conclusion that a battery charges earlier if it is smaller, and that therefore you can choose to internally split the batteries of mobile phones. This is how dual batteries were created. For example, our phone may have a 5,000 mAh battery but the battery is internally divided into two parts of 2,500 mAh each. And since there are two parts, they can be powered at the same time, doubling the charging speed.

We can return to Xiaomi again, as the brand explained quite clearly the operation of its 120W fast charge. According to Xiaomi, its 120W charger delivers two high voltage currents of 20 volts and 3 amps each, which means that we have two currents of 60W each. Inside the phone, these charges are converted and redirected, losing as little energy as possible. Do youAnd what happens with these two 60W loads? Each of them is applied to one end of the battery. So the phone effectively charges at 60W, with less heat and less wear and tear, but is actually getting 120W in total. These systems will progress to become even more efficient.

In summary

And to close, this is how fast charges work and those are the most common risks they pose for our batteries. The usual recommendation is that if we are not in a hurry, we charge our phone with a normal charger, and that let’s reserve the fast charger for special moments. Some users choose, for example, to have normal chargers on the table and charge the phone slowly at night, and then have fast chargers in other parts of the house to solve specific autonomy problems.

Let each user decide what is best for each oneBut the manufacturers themselves are constantly developing systems to reduce the degradation of the internal batteries and the heat delivery of the chargers, so this higher degradation will end up being a problem of the past. When? Hopefully soon.