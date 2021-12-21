Question everything. Matt Reeves presents us with an incredible moving poster of the Batman

The Batman continues to amaze us with its promotional material, and now filmmaker Matt Reeves shares an impressive moving poster

One of the most anticipated films is The Batman, the reboot of the Dark Knight franchise on the big screen and less than three months after the bat signal illuminates theaters, Matt Reeves shares a new moving poster.

Through his social media accounts, Matt Reeves unveiled the new poster for The Batman, the film he directs, with Robert Pattinson as the new interpreter of the Bat Man.

Question everything, says the art in motion, which alludes to the main villain of the film Riddler, who has undertaken a series of murders that will take Batman to unimagined limits, in his quest to cleanse Gotham City of crime.

The Batman will star Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / The Riddler, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin and John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone.

In addition there will be Jeffrey Wright as Police Commissioner James Gordon, while Andy Serkis will play Alfred Pennyworth.

The premiere of The Batman to theaters is scheduled for March 4, 2022.

