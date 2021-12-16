The Corner of Blues and other music

By Sandra Redmond

As of this December 15 and until Sunday 19, the seventh edition of the Queretablues Festival will be held virtually. With a total of 20 groups from Mexico City, Nuevo León, the State of Mexico, Durango, Argentina, Tamaulipas, Nepal, Michoacán, Ecuador and Querétaro, this festival will offer a space for dialogue, meeting and exchange with other people and groups, through the use of technology and online transmission, which will allow a rapprochement with places in different parts of the world.

Organized by the blues groups El Callejón Blues Band and La Rumorosa Blues Band, from Querétaro, the festival is scheduled to begin this Wednesday, December 15 from 4:30 p.m., with a short opening video and with the interventions of Rocafilia , Jazz Society, Free Flight and Black Bridge (CDMX, Monterrey, State of Mexico and Durango, respectively).

Given the enthusiastic response to the call for participation in this festival, about 20 groups met and sent their proposals to the organizers of this event that began in 2015 as a simple meeting of blues bands from Querétaro. Seven years later, it has become an international festival that is highly regarded on the Latin American blues festival circuit.

The transmission can be followed free of charge through https://www.facebook.com/BluesFestQro Y https://m.facebook.com/Festival-Internacional-Queretablues-2021-107389711788320/?ref=m_notif¬if_t=page_user_activity&paipv=1

Subsequently, from Thursday 16 to Saturday 18, the broadcasts will begin at 5:00 p.m. and will conclude at 9:00 p.m. For the 16th the participation of El Niño sin blues, from Chalco, State of Mexico, Yulian Taylor from Argentina; Tampico Blues Company, from Tamaulipas and San Luis Blues from the State of Mexico.

On Friday 17 there will be Junior Willie from Querétaro, Wolf de l’Otromond, from the State of Mexico, Prakash Slim from Nepal, and El Alambique, from Argentina and on Saturday 18 Sangremal Blues from Querétaro, La Gatucada from Michoacán, Sirena Blues from Monterrey and Pato and Bluesmates from Mexico City.

Finally, on Sunday from 4:45 p.m. there will be Mondonguito Vlus from Ecuador, La Rumorosa Blues Band and El Callejón Blues Band, both from Querétaro and Rhino Bluesband from England-CDMX and the Blues’ Ayres Band from Argentina.