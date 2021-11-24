As we well know, The Their Majesties Kings have started their official trip to Sweden today to highlight and strengthen ties and bilateral relations between the two countries. Thus, after their arrival in the country, Don Felipe and Doña Letizia received at the Residence of the Embassy of Spain in Sweden a representation of the Spanish community residing in the Nordic country where, once again, the queen managed to catch all eyes.





On an occasion like this, Doña Letizia once again recovered from her wardrobe one of those outfits that have not left us indifferent because it is one of the most beautiful dresses of that style that she has and that she premiered last year for the opening ceremony of the XIV Legislature of Spain and that has now been reproduced practically in its entirety.





It is a precious White dress from tweed with frayed effect, long sleeves and fitted at the waist, where the asymmetric hem captures all our attention. Of course, to this day, we still do not know who the designer of it is.

For this appointment, as he did before the Congress of Deputies, he has chosen as complements some salons of Animal Print by Magrit and one hand wallet with that same print combined with Lidia Faro studs.

An ideal set that, facing winter, has a tremendous style.

Photos | Gtres