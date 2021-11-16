The Kings’ agenda continues its course. After commemorating the 75 years of EMT Madrid yesterday with a blue Massimo Dutti dress, this morning Letizia received the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella, along with Don Felipe and Pedro Sánchez (among other personalities). The reception took place in the Patio de la Armería of the Royal Palace. After this greeting, they had a lunch at the Palacio de la Zarzuela. Tonight a dinner of honor is scheduled at the Royal Palace.





Today, Doña Letizia has repeated the model, as she usually does on several occasions. Specifically, we are talking about famous slim-fit tweed midi dress with thin belt. A design that we saw, for example, at the 2015 National Sports Awards and that is very versatile.

To accompany him, the Queen has opted for a stone-colored cape coat with a high collar by Hugo Boss, some stilettos leather in gray and a matching bag. The bag in question is from Furla, Italian signature, a successful wink to receive the president of that nation.

Photographs | Gtres