The Kings of Spain begin their official trip to Sweden today. The farewell from the Madrid airport has been with all the honors, red carpet and velvet laces included. Both perfectly combined with the stylistic choice of Doña Letizia for this frigid autumn morning in the capital.

The cold has taken hold of Madrid and Queen Letizia has managed to fight it with the best of her styles. Because the royal he has recovered his passion red coat from Hugo Boss, with a design of a crossed and knotted robe that we have seen him wear in the past. A garment that brings a lot of life to looks more sober and that is precious for Christmas day.

The Queen has combined her jewel coat with some pants culotte straight, that reveal those boots high heels and gathered design perfect for the cold season. The turtleneck sweater and gloves in the same tonality have not been lacking either, making this look in a red-black binomial of ten.





She has remained very simple and minimalist in terms of jewelry, hairstyle and makeup, relaxing the level to take a run towards Wednesday, when the gala dinner will make Doña Letizia bring out all the luxury and glamor display royal.

Photos | Gtres.