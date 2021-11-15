The Valencia GP has put the finishing touch to a vibrant 2021 season of MotoGP. An end to the party with a clear Ducati color, as Borgo Panigale’s signature has ended the year with the victory of Pecco Bagnaia and a spectacular treble on the podium thanks to the good work of Jorge Martín and Jack Miller. A result that has also allowed Ducati to achieve both the team title and the manufacturers title and Jorge Martín to be proclaimed ‘Rookie of the Year’ in his duel with Enea Bastianini, another of the pilots under the umbrella of the transalpine firm.

In this way, MotoGP closes the doors of a new campaign that began with Joan Mir as current champion and ended with Fabio Quartararo as the new king, dethroning the Spanish line of succession that had led national motorcycling to achieve all the MotoGP titles since Jorge Lorenzo was champion in 2012. For his part, Pecco Bagnaia has been a deserved runner-up after scoring four victories, all of them in the final phase of the year. Yes indeed, the # 63 has achieved up to nine podiums and a total of six poles, five of them consecutively in the appointments prior to the Valencia GP.

Joan Mir has completed the podium of the season, although with a very bitter taste in his mouth since at no time has he been able to defend the title he achieved in 2020 effectively. Beyond this point, Jorge Martín has been proclaimed ‘Rookie of the Year’ after achieving pole position and second position in ValenciaResults that have earned him 111 points, nine more than Enea Bastianini. Their is also the Ducati constructors’ title, while the Italian firm’s team crown is supported by the good work of Pecco Bagnaia and Jack Miller with the official team.