Quantic Dream's Star Wars game would be called "Eclipse" and would be set in the High Republic

The supposed video game of Star wars in development by Quantic Dream, authors of Detroit Become Human, it seems that it will be called “Star Wars: Eclipse”And will be announced soon, according to new rumors.

Has been Jeff grubb from GiantBomb, an insider known for having leaked in detail the remake of Dead space from the hand of EA Vancouver, who assured that the rumored video game of SW from Quantic Dream Will be called “Star Wars: Eclipse”And your announcement could be before the end of the year.

“It will probably appear somewhere soon” said the insider, referring to the event The Game Awards December or the campaign Bring Home The Bounty from Disney. According to the report, the project is “Ready to be announced soon” and most likely it will be before the end of the year.

What do we know about the supposed Star Wars video game from Quantic Dream?

On the details of the video game in question, SW: Eclipse would be set in the so-called “High Republic”, a period of approximately 200 years before the events of the “Skywalker Saga” of the movies. Previously, the rumor of a project Star wars from the hand of Quantic Dream was born from the channel of Youtube Gautoz, who claimed that the studio responsible for adventure games such as Detroit Become Human, Heavy rain and Beyond Two Souls, signed with Disney to develop a video game of SW. The specialized medium Dualshockers corroborated the report with “Overwhelming evidence” and reported that the project takes about 18 months of work, although development began this year.

The future of Star Wars and a galaxy far, far away

Since Disney announced that the exclusivity of EA with SW It was no longer in force, several interesting announcements emerged for the future of the franchise. Ubisoft works on your own project, Aspyr announced a remake of SW Knights of the Old Republic and even Electronic arts confirmed that it will continue to develop Star Wars.

