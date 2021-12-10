Through an amazing cinematic trailer, Quantic Dreams, developer of the graphic adventures Detroit: Become Human, Heavy Rain and Beyond: Dos Almas, has presented Star wars eclipse, a new narrative action adventure game starring multiple characters set in the High Republic era of the iconic Star Wars galaxy. The title is found in an early stage of development, although it has anticipated that it will allow you to explore the galaxy through the eyes of a cast of multiple charismatic playable characters, each with their own morality, personality, motivations and impact of the story.

Players will have a role to play in the tapestry of events that could disrupt the carefully balanced peace of the Outer Rim in the Star Wars Eclipse storyline, in whose plot Every decision you make can have dramatic repercussions, as is customary in Quantic Dream games. Definitely, “the way of life in the Outer Rim is threatened and you must define your path«.

Less than a month after the leak of Star Wars Eclipse, when it was anticipated that it would be the first game that will be located in the years of the High Republic, like one of the current lines of comics. Then it was already explained that during these years, also Golden Age of the Jedi, the territory was expanding and the Outer Rim territories were being explored. Players can expect a perfect setting prior to the conflicts between the Confederacy and the Republic, because if Quantic Dream has shown something in recent years, it is their great abilities to create great stories with charismatic characters.

<br>

Know more: The Game Awards 2021: Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 Announced



Star Wars Eclipse has not announced the platforms it will launch on, although it is noteworthy that Quantic Dream was aiming to dedicate itself to cross-platform gaming now, so possibly its launch will be on PS5, Xbox Series and PC, although there are years left for its launch given the initial state of development.