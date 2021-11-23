Without a doubt, they are the most comfortable and discreet to take your music everywhere. And whenever you want, you can put them in your pocket (and then spend three hours unwinding the cable, but that’s another story).

These are the best recommendations for this type of headset.

JBL T210, the best in-ear with cable and cheap

If you don’t want to complicate things, you don’t have a lot of budget either, but you don’t want to give up on good sound, one of the best cheap wired headphones They are the JBL T210.

By less than 20 euros you have JBL quality, although you obviously can’t expect wonders in this price range. However, your podcasts and favorite songs will sound clear and loud.

We like the good build quality and the flat cable, which is harder to break and less tangled in your pocket.

Panasonic RP-HS35ME-K, the best wired headset for sports

If sports are your thing, then you need headphones that hold your pace, don’t fall off and sound good.

In those cases, we recommend the Panasonic RP-HS35ME-K. With anti-fall closure around the ear, waterproof and lightweight, they give a much more decent sound than you expect, also in the range of 20 euros.

Sony MDREX650, the best in-ear wired headset in value for money

If you have a little more budget, and want to give a quality jump Important when it comes to sound, the Sony MDREX650APT is one of the best wired in-ear headphones in the range of 50 – 60 euros.

Get powerful bass and treble at the right point. I will not deny that I have them and they seem very good at this price, although I have always been more from Sennheiser.

FiiO FH3, the best sound for about 150 euros

In the range between 100 and 200 euros of wired headphones in-ear It’s hard to beat these FiiO FH3. Luxury materials (silver, beryllium, etc.) and a excellent sound They are your cover letters.

It has no noise cancellation, nor do they need to. Anyway, at these prices and this type of headphones, when you read noise cancellation, most likely, you are referring to the calls, not the music. But if it sneaks, sneak.

Sennheiser IE 300, one of the best wired in-ear headphones

I already said I’m from Sennheiser, I’m not hiding. I know that the headphones thing is very personal, but, for those who love hi-fi, who want to take it with them wherever they are, the recommendation is the Sennheiser IE 300.

Very ergonomic, cable reinforced with paramide and gold-plated connector. The 300 may also refer to the price, because many times you will see them about 299 euros. Of course, you can find them on sale for around 200 euros.

Best Wired Headband Headphones

If you always want the best possible sound (and incidentally not feel like you have something in your ear), nothing better than traditional headphones in the form of a headband. In addition, for many, they are also one more piece of their style.

Therefore, these are the recommendations regarding the best wired headphones of this type.

Sony MDR-ZX310APB best budget wired headphones

If you like this kind of headphones, you want cable and not spend a lot, the Sony ZX series is a decent choice forever. Within it, we recommend, for example, a Sony ZX310.

At range of 20 euros or less, they are ideal for teleworking, listening to music with a minimum quality and hearing your podcasts with sharpness. Of course, don’t expect wonders either.

If, for whatever reason, Sony is not your thing (I have a certain love-hate and a few mediocre experiences, especially on cheaper headphones) take a look at these JBL Tune500 that go along the same lines.

OneOdio Monitor 60, the best quality-price wired headphones

If you want to go a step further, or rather a leap, the OneOdio Monitor 60 already offer professional benefits for between 60 and 80 euros.

In fact, they would be suitable for recording your podcasts, work in a sound studio and capture good nuances and details.

Seriously, very good at this budget fork. If you can save and invest, we think they are the best in quality-price right now.

Sennheiser HD 599, best with cable in the range of 100 euros

If you can go up up to approximately 100 eurosAnd you want a sound quality that is already starting to be on another level, take a look at the Sennheiser HD 599.

Extremely comfortable, sometimes the price goes up to 200 euros. In that case, better wait to go down, because they would not be the recommendation in that budget range either.

Sony WH1000XM4, the best wired headset if you have no money problem

If you have no shortage of budget, but you are not thinking about thousands of euros either (in that case, if you have around 5000 in your pocket, take a look at the Thomann Audeze LCD-5), these Sony are what you are looking for.

Although it is not my top brand, I have to admit the quality of the WH1000XM4, a good evolution of the XM3, which the truth is that they were already excellent.

That’s why we recommend them as the best wired headset that doesn’t go all the way. Is it so between 300 and 380 euros And, if you see them for the lower price limit and you have the money, don’t think about it. Active noise cancellation, comfort and wireless connection modes (Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC) are waiting for you, just in case you get tired of the cable.

As you can see, there is a wide variety of quality wired headphones and we know that music and the appreciation of sound are something very personal. But, yes, we guarantee that it will be almost impossible to fail with any of the options that we have given you.

This article contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, The Output may charge a small commission, but we guarantee that they have not had any influence on the selection of headphones. You don’t play with sound.