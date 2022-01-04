The first thing we should know is that when we refer to NVIDIA GeForce Experience, we are actually talking about a software tool that the graphics manufacturer offers us. Perhaps some of you do not know this interesting application that NVIDIA offers us and that will be very helpful on certain occasions. This is something that becomes especially evident when it comes to run video games on our PC. It must be taken into consideration that the main objective of this software solution is to optimize the operation of these titles when we launch them.
Several particularly important factors come into play here, such as, on the one hand, the graphical demands of the game itself. In addition, the hardware available in the computer is also taken into account in order to adapt the title to what our team is able to offer. In the beginning, all this is carried out automatically, hence precisely one of the main attractions of the NVIDIA GeForce Experience. The program we are referring to also allows you to carry out some personalized changes. This helps us to adapt game execution to our needs.
At this point, the first thing to know is that once we have installed the video games on the PC, the program will automatically detect them. This means that when we open NVIDIA GeForce Experience, the titles will appear on the screen.
Customize NVIDIA GeForce Experience Optimization
Therefore, in case we want to have more control over the optimization of the games through this tool, let’s see how to achieve it. First of all, we will tell you that all this will allow us to prioritize, on the one hand, the performance of the game as such, or graphic quality. Thus, to achieve all this that we tell you, the first thing we do is run the NVIDIA tool.
Both games and applications that this tool will try will appear on the screen optimize automatically. In this way we only have to click with the mouse button on the one we want to optimize and customize manually. Once selected, we will see all the graphic effects and functions that we are going to use in the execution of that specific title. In addition, this is something that we can distinguish in a laptop when it is connected to the electrical network, or when it works with a battery.
In this way, as we told you before, NVIDIA GeForce Experience tries to optimize the execution of the title based on the requirements of this and available hardware. For a more personalized manual adjustment, click on the icon in the shape of a wrench located on the right side of the window. Here we find a drop-down list in which we can choose the default resolution to use with that game, or the display mode.
Likewise, we find a sliding bar that allows us to prioritize either the quality or performance of the title in question. Everything will depend on the needs we have at that time and thus make the best of our leisure moments.