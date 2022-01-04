The first thing we should know is that when we refer to NVIDIA GeForce Experience, we are actually talking about a software tool that the graphics manufacturer offers us. Perhaps some of you do not know this interesting application that NVIDIA offers us and that will be very helpful on certain occasions. This is something that becomes especially evident when it comes to run video games on our PC. It must be taken into consideration that the main objective of this software solution is to optimize the operation of these titles when we launch them.

Several particularly important factors come into play here, such as, on the one hand, the graphical demands of the game itself. In addition, the hardware available in the computer is also taken into account in order to adapt the title to what our team is able to offer. In the beginning, all this is carried out automatically, hence precisely one of the main attractions of the NVIDIA GeForce Experience. The program we are referring to also allows you to carry out some personalized changes. This helps us to adapt game execution to our needs.

At this point, the first thing to know is that once we have installed the video games on the PC, the program will automatically detect them. This means that when we open NVIDIA GeForce Experience, the titles will appear on the screen.