The manager highlighted that in the face of an aging Mexican -and global- population, the health insurance business becomes attractive due to its trend in the coming years.

“In the long term, medical and health expenses are one of the mega trends in the world, they will continue to grow in the next 10 years at least,” added Correa Etchegaray.

In the last 18 months, Quálitas has carried out all the necessary procedures to be able to operate in the medical insurance segment through permits before the National Insurance and Bonding Commission (CNSF).

Quálitas said that at the moment he does not have a vision of what percentage of the health insurance market he could have since they will first focus on offering a good service and he anticipated that they will not even have national coverage.

The plan is that there be first a pilot test that begins in Mexico City and the metropolitan area and based on the behavior and results, it can be expanded to other regions.

Quálitas, which has operations in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, the United States and Peru, is also looking to expand to Latin American countries such as Colombia.