The American fans chanted “two to zero” with the fall of the second goal in the goal of Ochoa, who had had an outstanding participation, was not enough to contain the battering rams of the stars and stripes.

Christian Pulisic’s goal at minute 74 depressed the spirits of the Mexican national team, so that just 11 minutes later the second of the white and blue uniform fell, Weston McKennie scored the one that sentenced the game.

Although it was a victory that overwhelmed the tricolor, the Americans lost MIles Robinson with a red card in the 90th minute, after a double warning, which led them to close the game with 10 men on the court.

The notably low spirits of the Mexican National Team saw close to the third goal against during the last minutes of compensation.

Without the company of its public, the city of Cincinnati is a city in Ohio with a very low Hispanic population that does not exceed 20 thousand individuals, so as happens in their visits to Central America, those led by Tata Martino listened loudly and clear to the rival fans with a heartfelt defeat on American soil.

Both remain with 14 points, however, the goal difference puts those of the US above, both await their next appointment next Tuesday; Mexico visits Canada in Edmonton and the United States visits Jamaica in Kingston.