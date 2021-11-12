Qatar 2022 Qualifying Date Schedule

Date 13 of Qualifiers It started today Thursday, November 11, and vibrant duels are played where everyone wants to ensure the victory and the numbers that will allow them to qualify for the next soccer World Cup that will be played in Qatar 2022. Here you can find the schedule, matches, goals and a summary of all the duels that will be played on this new pre-World Cup date. Ecuador faces Venezuela, Brazil will expose its leadership against Colombia, Paraguay and Chile collide in an early final and Peru against Bolivia will be a crossroads in which only one will continue to dream of qualifying.

TODAY’S GAMES

Ecuador-Venezula FINAL: 1-0

The ‘Tri’ faced Venezuela and achieved an important victory by the smallest difference and secured third place in the World Cup qualifier. After getting the three points at the height of Quito, he was well placed in the face of the last five games.

Paraguay-Chile: 0-1

Paraguay and chili (eighth and sixth with 12 and 13 points, respectively) will face each other in Asunción without margin for waste, as will Peru (11 points) and Bolivia (12) very committed in the fight for one of the four direct quotas o for the intercontinental playoff if he finishes in fifth place.

Chile scored 1-0 against Paraguay at Defensores del Chaco Stadium for matchday 13 of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. This with an Olympic goal from striker Alexis Sánchez, who scored brilliance from a corner kick. Goalkeeper Antony Silva failed at the start and allowed a goal from the ‘red’.

Brazil-Colombia:

Brazil can seal its ticket to Qatar-2022 on Thursday against aspiring Colombia, on a decisive day. A victory in Sao Paulo against Colombia, fourth with 16 points, will prematurely deposit the Seleçao (31) in Qatar on the thirteenth date, out of a total of 18 rounds, showing a marked supremacy in this qualifier in which they accumulated 10 wins, a draw and no losses

Peru-Bolivia:

Peru and Bolivia will meet in Lima with no margin for error. A misstep of either of the two will be the previous step to extreme unction. But in football the mood counts a lot. Bolivia, which was with a foot and a half outside the World Cup, destroyed Paraguay 4-0 at the height of La Paz (3,600 meters) the previous day, while Peru fell 1-0 with Argentina without showing any signs of reaction.

var opta_settings = {subscription_id: “0ce911759cb7a972c7849a33fa0ba29d”, language: “es_CO”, timezone: “user”}; var _optaParams = {custID: “0ce911759cb7a972c7849a33fa0ba29d”, language: “es_CO”, timezone: -3, callbacks: [OptaCustomv2AfterInitCallback]

};







LIVE standings of Playoffs

SCHEDULE OF DATE 14 OF THE QUALIFICATIONS :

five pm Bolivia-Uruguay

18:00 Venezuela-Peru

20:00 Colombia-Paraguay

20:30 Argentina Brazil

21:15 Chile-Ecuador

* All games will be played on Tuesday, November 16

