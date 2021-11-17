Manzanaundoubtedly struck the table with his first chips ARM for computers (Apple Silicon). The performance and energy efficiency of the M1 and its Pro variants have surprised the entire industry, and could mark a before and after for the entire notebook sector in the near future. It is clear, however, that Apple is not the only company interested in making its mark in that market. Qualcomm He has also raised his hand.

In a couple of years, the rivalry between Apple and Qualcomm will move beyond SoCs for smartphones and tablets. According to a roadmap that Qualcomm released at an investor event (via The Verge), its plan is to enter fully into the market for ARM chips for PCs throughout 2023. Clearly, Qualcomm wants to tap into a market where Intel and the x86 architecture have been showing signs of lagging for years.

Now, this would not be the manufacturer’s first experience with computer chips, as they currently have the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, for example. However, by 2023 they want to launch a proposal that is capable of standing up to Apple’s SoC M. What is the problem? Well what those of Cupertino are several years ahead of them And it doesn’t look like they’re going to hit the brakes with Apple Silicon innovation.

Qualcomm relies on former Apple engineers

According to James Thompson, Qualcomm’s chief technology officer (CTO), his goal is to have some test chips ready 9 months before launch (2023). That is to say, it is likely that next year we will begin to glimpse the potential of its proposal for the PC. It is worth mentioning that the ambitious project is in the hands of Nuvia, a startup for which they disbursed 1.4 billion dollars at the beginning of this year.

Curiously, Nuvia was founded by former Apple engineers who participated in the development of the A family of chips – which to date include the iPhone and iPad. Qualcomm’s promise is quite ambitious, and it aligns with what Apple is already offering today: great performance (both CPU and GPU) and great autonomy. If everything goes according to plan, maybe not Apple who should worry, but Intel and AMD…