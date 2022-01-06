In particular, Qualcomm is receiving support from the industry for its “Snapdragon Digital Chassis” platform, which encompasses the technologies that will be implemented in the future of automobiles, both those related to connectivity -to the cloud and to other vehicles or services in the road- as well as to navigation instruments and sensors and beyond, to ADAS systems (an acronym in English for “Advanced Driver Assistance Systems”) that will allow cars to be autonomous in their driving.

In other areas where it also creates technology, Qualcomm announced the support of major PC manufacturers such as Lenovo and HP for the transition to ARM-based processors in Windows computers, which will allow more computers with Snapdragon processors, for example , do not require a fan, and have proven to be competitively efficient in energy consumption, in addition to natively integrating connectivity to 5G networks. According to the CEO of Qualcomm, there are already 200 companies in the testing stage for the transition to Arm PCs.

Qualcomm and its VR innovations

In announcements related to virtual and augmented reality, Qualcomm’s collaboration with Microsoft was revealed for its lenses for Microsoft Mesh with Snapdragon chips, to accelerate and expand its participation in the metaverse; While in the area of ​​connectivity and networks, there was talk of “wireless fiber” and how 5G is ideal for “last mile” connections, so together with AT&T they develop the technology so that, similar to fixed access that Delivered with fiber optic cables, 5G connectivity provides direct broadband “universal” access to homes and offices, ensuring the same level of quality of service currently provided by wired solutions.

This in order to meet the growing demand from customers for reliable connectivity not only in the workplace but also in their homes, especially after the pandemic has erased those limits, making both locations practically interchangeable.