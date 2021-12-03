Qualcomm to launch a device similar to the Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo switch It has been dominating the market for handheld consoles, although there are already several cell phones and tablets specifically designed for video games. We will also have the Steam deck next year, but now we can also add another contender to this category. We say this because Qualcomm and Razer have teamed up to launch a new portable device, which they assure that “will be the future for portable games.”

Its about Snapdragon g3x, which will serve to demonstrate the company’s powerful technology and the results it can offer in the space of gaming on laptops. Justin cooney, director of global alliances for Razer, said that as such this will not be a commercial release but will be focused on developers so they can see the technology and concept in action.

“We are not announcing new Razer hardware. The Snapdron G3x devkit is a Qualcomm device. Working with Qualcomm in this alliance, we seek to attract more publishers and developers so they can learn about our vision for the future of laptop gaming. “

The specifications for this developer kit G3x are certainly interesting, since their GPU allows connections 5G and it can project in 4K resolution to external displays. The device will run Android games but will have a major emphasis on the streaming of games of Pc and consoles and yes, cloud devices too.

We still don’t know exactly when this new technology will reach developers.

Editor’s note: It is definitely a very interesting proposition. Although, for now at least, the average consumer will not be able to purchase one of them, it will help developers have more room to explore the laptop market.

Via: Nintendo life