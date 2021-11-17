A little over two months ago, Xiaomi presented in China a new variant of the third generation of the Redmi Buds that I ended up calling as Redmi Buds 3, some semi in-ear type headphones that have the peculiarity of weighing only 4.5 grams per earphone, drivers with a size of 12mm and Qualcomm QCC3040 chip supporting Qualcomm aptX Adaptive audio decoding.

Now this product reaches the Global market under the same name, although its commercialization date and official price are yet to be known, but we have already confirmed its presence and the possibility of acquiring them outside the borders of China.

Redmi Buds 3 technical sheet

REDMI BUDS 3 DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT Headphones: 40.7 x 16.9 x 18.7 mm 4.5 grams

Box: 49.6 x 49.6 x 24.4 mm 51 grams CONNECTION Bluetooth 5.2 COMPATIBILITY Android and iOS BATTERY Headphones: 35 mAh

Box: 310 mAh AUTONOMY Up to 20 hours with charging case CHARGING THE CASE USB type C ADDITIONAL FEATURES Qualcomm 3040 chip

Touch buttons

IP54 certification

Latency 95 ms PRICE N / A

Lightweight, good connectivity and autonomy that meets

On an aesthetic level, the new Redmi Buds 3 are very similar to what we can find in second-generation Apple Airpods. In fact, Xiaomi has been inspired by this product practically since we see its charging case, since It has the same glossy plastic finish with a small LED to know the connection status and a button to be able to pair them with our device.





As for the headphones, we find a semi in ear design with few elements to highlight, simply a small touch area from which we can modify the playback, different microphones for sound cancellation in calls and a Proximity sensor for automatic content pause and playback.

These have a weight of just 4.5 grams, being 51 grams the total weight of the set, so we are in front of a very light and compact product that is easy to transport in a pocket. Inside they integrate a Qualcomm 3040 processor that allows you to achieve a bluetooth aptX Adaptive codec for greater stability and sound quality, in addition to the Qualcomm eco cVc technology for a considerable improvement of your microphones in terms of noise cancellation in calls.





If we take a look at your battery life, we have a capacity of 35 mAh per earphone and 310 mAh for its case, which will provide us with a total of 20 hours of autonomy with approximately 5 hours of continuous playback., which we can easily recharge through USB-C.

As for the rest of the characteristics to be highlighted, these headphones have IP54 certification, so they can solve problems related to sweat or rain, 12mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and even compatibility with both Android and iOS phones.

Price and availability of the Redmi Buds 3





As we say, the Redmi Buds 3 have been officially presented globally and we can already find them through the official Xiaomi website. What remains to be known is its official price and date of availability, something that, if we take into account the value it had when it was put up for sale in China, it is expected to be around 25 – 30 euros approximately, a price to take into account considering the capabilities that they are capable of offering.

