The new generation of Qualcomm processors is already among us. At the traditional Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii, the North American firm presented the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, a chip that changes many more things than meets the eye. Like being the first in its family to jump to ARMv9 architecture, or the first built in 4 nanometers, and other things.

But the changes embrace very different parts of the processor and one of them is the field of photography. The company’s famous ISP, the Spectra that leaves its name here to make way for the company’s new ISPs, the Qualcomm Sight. And there is a lot to cut about these ISPs, starting with the fact that they are the first 18-bit ISPs in the mobile world. Not a bad achievement for such a display of power.

QUALCOMM SNAPDRAGON 888 ALL about the NEW 5G SUPER-PROCESSOR

The first 18-bit ISP is here

Although we have not yet been able to put it to the test on board any phone that really squeezes it, the truth is that the new Snapdragon Sight promises to give us a lot of joy. And not just because let’s talk about what it becomes the world’s first 18-bit ISP but for all the capabilities that Qualcomm claims it is capable of deploying, both in terms of the rear and front cameras.

For example, the Qualcomm Sight is a triple ISP capable of obtaining information from up to 3 cameras at the same time, allowing you, among other things, generate panoramas of up to 140º without having to move the mobile following the horizon line. This trio also processes 4,096 times more data “than most professional cameras,” and is capable of capturing up to 30 images in a single shot, enhancing low-light photography. Qualcomm calls it ‘Mega Multi-Frame Engine’.

Qualcomm says that its new Spectra can capture 240 12-megapixel photographs in a single second, and that its processing capacity leads it to support 3.2 gigapixels every second. Of course, we have native RAW shooting in all 18 bits supported and has different improvements for different types of camera; for example, improving the natural deformation of angle lenses or correcting chromatic aberrations in real time.

When it comes to face detection, Qualcomm talks about up to 300 detection points that allow you to recognize us even wearing a mask as it points to eyebrows, nose, lips and many more. Even in the dark, they claim from the mark. And when it comes to video, the sensor can handle 8K video with native HDR, and its HDR now captures with 3 different exposures at the same time. Have bokeh native? Indeed, and for 4K video.

The front camera that no longer turns off

In addition to what we have told you in general, the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and its ISP Snapdragon Sight have specific functions for the front cameras. Like the one that makes the ‘Always On Camera’ reach mobile phones, a mode that allows keep the front camera permanently active to detect when we are looking, so that you can turn the screen off and on to reduce energy consumption when we are at something else. A kind of more secure and hardware-based version (so it is for everyone) in the way that OPPO has already released in ColorOS 12.

The ‘Always On Camera’ will detect when the screen is snooped and will go to a ‘private’ mode that can even hide notifications

The ‘Always On Camera’ can also be configured with an extra security mode that it will detect when other people are looking at our screen. If the camera records it and the chip detects it, the phone can stop showing us notifications (for example) or change the type of content to keep us safe from unwanted snoopers. The active camera that always looks for our face has these applications and others that are sure to come.

And all this is done with a fourth ISP, in addition to the triple that takes care of the tasks, which processes everything locally. This ISP is part of the ‘Sensor Hub’ of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and is integrated into Sight. Its only function is to manage the security and other tasks of the front ‘Always On Camera’ and does not get any data from the mobile phone. Neither processed in the cloud nor any kind of support. So everything is left at home and cooked at home.