Qualcomm has been dispatched with several novelties during the Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021. Although the company has decided to keep some important data related to its most recent launches, that has not been an impediment to know really interesting details. And as for the gaming, the American company has proposed to take a leap hand in hand with Snapdragon g3x, a new platform that aims to promote a new generation of devices dedicated to video games.

First of all, it is important to remember that Qualcomm already has experience in the world of mobile games from the hand of Snapdragon Elite Gaming. However, the company you don’t want to get bogged down in hardware that’s seen only for smartphones gamerBut take advantage of the experience gained to rise to a new level. This is where the strategy of Snapdragon G3x points; that is, to offer a component that is capable of running all the games in the Android catalog, and that also supports the streaming from a computer or a desktop console, among other possibilities.

As we indicated at the beginning, Qualcomm has kept several of the specifications of the new Snapdragon G3x platform. But despite this, they have mentioned the inclusion of an Adreno GPU that allows running games up to 144 frames per second under the HDR10 standard; and it also highlights the compatibility with 5G mmWave and Sub-6 networks, in addition to WiFi 6 and 6E. In addition, it boasts support for immersive audio, feedback haptic and fast charging.

With the aim that developers already begin to test – and verify – the benefits of the Snapdragon G3x platform, Qualcomm has teamed up with Razer. Both companies have worked on a development kit in a portable console format. It will not be available to the general public; but both companies set a more than interesting precedent for where they intend to go with this project.

Snapdragon G3x Handheld Gaming Developer Kit

The portable console developed by Qualcomm and Razer is named after Snapdragon G3x Handheld Gaming Developer Kit. It’s clearly not the most commercial nomenclature they could have come up with, nor does it have to be. As we already mentioned, it is not a product intended for the mass public – at least initially – but rather a kit that demonstrates what the Snapdragon G3x platform is capable of.

At first glance it is impossible to think of anything other than the Steam Deck. And although there are coincidences both in aesthetics and in functionality with Valve’s device, it does not point exactly to the same thing. The initial effort by Qualcomm and Razer aims to dramatically optimize the experience with existing mobile games, while at the same time lay the foundations of cross-play definitive; that’s where the options stand out streaming to and from the console, and support for extended reality (XR).

As mentioned by Qualcomm, the console based on the Snapdragon G3x platform has the following characteristics:

6.65-inch OLED screen with Full HD + resolution and 10-bit HDR, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

WiFi 6E and 5G connectivity through Qualcomm FastConnect.

6,000 mAh battery.

5 megapixel front camera with dual microphone, capable of recording 1080p videos at 60 frames per second. The intention of the manufacturers is to provide the necessary tools for users to register and broadcast live your sessions of gaming.

your sessions of gaming. Support for playing titles streamed from a PC, a desktop console or an online platform such as Xbox Cloud Gaming or Steam Remote Play.

Ergonomic design that includes multiple controls with feedback haptic. The Snapdragon G3x Handheld Gaming Developer Kit features two analog sticks, a directional crosshead, ABXY buttons, and triggers on top. It is worth noting that the device also integrates touch control mapping on the aforementioned keys and levers.

on the aforementioned keys and levers. Immersive sound with four speakers and Snapdragon Sound.

USB-C port that allows you to connect the console to a TV via HDMI to play in 4K; and at the same time take advantage of XR Viewers, Qualcomm’s extended reality glasses.

Wonder manufacturers and developers, first; later to the public

At Qualcomm they have a lot of faith in the new platform gamer Snapdragon G3x, but they know it still has a long way to go. The console created with Razer is the first step in a mission as promising as it is complex; that is to say, enchant video game developers and manufacturers who want to enter or evolve in the console market. Only once both things happen, the general public will be able to enjoy the benefits that the American firm promises.

“Everybody loves hardware, but gamers follow the content. We first have to serve the developer community by making them aware of what can be achieved now, and encouraging them to create the titles we think they can make. the way is ready, OEMs will be able to step in and build the hardware to gaming that consumers can enjoy, “Qualcomm explained.