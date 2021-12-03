Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon 8cx and 7c + Gen 3 for Windows 11

Qualcomm has presented at its event the new ARM processors that will carry futures Windows computers on ARM: the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, the top-of-the-range processor for Windows 11; and the Snapdragon 7c + Gen 3, a processor geared for cheaper computers and Chromebooks.

Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3: 85% faster on CPU, 60% on GPU and the first chip based on 5nm

The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 It is presented as the most powerful chip from Qualcomm for Windows computers on ARM. A fundamental novelty in this chip are its 5 nanometers this being the first processor for Windows to include them, overtaking Intel and AMD.

Thanks to the new cores Kyro, Qualcomm ensures that this new processor gives us up to a 40% faster in single-core tasks, and a 85% speed in multi-core tasks compared to the previous generation. As for GPU, it is a 60% more Quick than the previous generation. It also assures us that the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 offers a 60% more speed / watt that the x86 processors from the competition.

We finally have a new 5G modem that will give us up 10Gbps transfer speed, the inclusion of the standard Wi-Fi 6E and one AI that performs up to 3 times better than its predecessor. It also includes improvements to the camera and audio in conferences, in addition to a improved security. This processor will be available on computers in the first half of 2022.

Snapdragon 7c + Gen 3: Qualcomm’s cheapest processor, with Wi-Fi 6E and 5G

The most remarkable thing in this processor is the inclusion of a 5G modem and the standard Wi-Fi 6E. This places the Snapdragon 7c + in a very good place, since in the laptops where it is going to be released they hardly have a Quality Wi-Fi 5. This processor will support up to 3.7Gbps speed in 5G and 2.9Gbps on Wi-Fi.

Under a process of 6 nanometers, the Snapdragon 7c + promises us up to a 60% faster in CPU and a 70% faster in GPU speed. They also promise us until 6.5 TOPS in terms of AI performance.

Designed for computers low cost (€ 300) and Chromebooks, this chip will be available on computers in the first half of 2022, just like the 8cx Gen 3.