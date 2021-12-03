While Nintendo Switch doesn’t get a word other than success since its launch, Valve has put all the meat on the grill with the Steam Deck, which will finally arrive in 2022. Now, a new member of the industry has introduced its own model of portable console.

Qualcomm has introduced Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x, a chip that aims to compete to become the reference of the future in the portable market. Its main function is to be able to run Android titles and support cloud gaming from a PC or console. The company already stands out in the mobile field, but has wanted to go a step further with Snapdragon G3x Handheld Gaming Developer Kit, in collaboration with Razer.

The result is that this notebook has an Adreno GPU that allows you to enjoy 120Hz gaming with HDR10, it has 5G mmWave compatibility, plus WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. It has a USB-C port with the possibility of send the image to a 4K screen, Snapdragon Sound for improved audio quality, fast charging and an advanced haptic system.

The screen is 6.65-inch OLED and has a 5MP webcam on the front, which translates to be able to broadcast in 1080p while we play. The battery is 6,000 Amh. All in all, Razer Director of Global Partnerships Justin Cooney puts his feet down for now:

“This is not a hardware advertisement from Razer. The Snapdragon G3x Developer Kit is a Qualcomm device. Our goal is to bring in more publishers and developers to the table and achieve our joint vision to create the future of portable gaming, “he explains to The Verge.

Therefore, it is time to wait for the general public. The idea of ​​both companies is that the developers are the first to use this console with the power of the Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x. Conquering that first sector will be essential to later open to other markets.