Quake 1, one of the most innovative first-person shooter video games, released in June 1996 has been updated to add a new game mode for the first time in 25 years. Last august ID Software revived the title to give you 4K support, online multiplayer, more expansions, and a few more things.

The new patch for Quake Available for Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and PC adds a brand new game mode called, simply, Horde. It is Similary in the manner of the same name Gears of war. In this, waves of enemies, increasingly numerous and difficult to kill, appear in an arena.

Once you kill everyone, you have a short break to regain life and weapons, and start a new, more complicated wave. This mode is endless, it just gets harder and harder until all players die.

The new horde mode of Quake 1 it is not as sophisticated as the ones we see in modern games. Turrets, traps, barriers and other extras cannot be built to survive longer. But it’s a fun new way to play a few games with friends.

Quake introduces ‘modding’ for consoles

Another of the great improvements that this update has from Quake is the possibility of doing modding not only on PC but also on consoles. The patch includes the popular mod known as Honey launched in 2012. In fact,MachineGames, the studio that now maintains the video game, hired the author of the software to make even more modifications to the game.

The studio has also been organizing challenges of moddings among its developers, many of whom ended up being new content in the new level pack along with the relaunch of Quake 1 last August.

Honey he has been the mod most popular with the large community that keeps playing Quake. And now with this update, they finally arrive on consoles.