Quake is one of the classic FPS of Bethesda and it is well loved by a niche of gamers, but something that even they weren’t expecting was that Bethesda would release a free update for Quake Remastered with a new game mode. Today Quake players can enjoy the horde mode for the first time in history.

The original Quake hit the market in June 1996, but this year Bethesda released a remaster to be enjoyed on modern consoles. The new horde mode has been developed by MachineGames, the studio that brought us the latest installments of Wolfenstein, and comes as a free update for Quake Remastered.

Quake Remastered’s horde mode is a infinite mode for up to 4 players Simultaneous, which is possible to play accompanied by friends, bots or a combination of both.

As expected, in the horde mode As players face increasingly difficult waves of enemies, this is a perfect challenge for those who have mastered the controls and want to test how long they could last in an endless confrontation.

This is not the only thing that comes to Quake Remastered With the new update, players can now also access an add-on called Honey, which adds a new series of scenarios for players to “plunge into darkness to conquer a deadly plague that infects the earth.”

Quake Remastered is available at Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4 and PlayStation 5. This remastered version can be played in 4K resolution on compatible consoles, has graphical improvements and support for local and online multiplayer.