Features and changes in QuTS hero 5.0

This new operating system has all the new features of QTS 5.0 that we have seen previously. This new version does not allow downloading to versions h4.5.4 or earlier, so when updating to version 5.0 we will no longer be able to go back. Regarding the App Center functions, we have the possibility to buy and activate licenses directly in the App Center, we will also have an improved control panel, it supports TLS 1.3 for HTTPS connections and we can even configure a reverse proxy with different rules to hide information sensitive as the different services that we have in the NAS server, in addition, we can easily import root certificates to ensure correct communications. QuTS hero 5.0 also has a “notices” section in the form of news, to provide us with information about events or announcements that are not important. In File Station we can choose to keep the attributes of the files that we have uploaded to File Station via Samba.

Other features of this new operating system is that they have updated to the OpenSSL version 1.1.1, support for Forward Error Correction (FEC) has been added for the detection of errors and correction of errors in the transmission of data, it has also been added Support for Intel E810 network adapter making it compatible with a large number of next generation cards that have 10G and 25G ports. Of course, a very interesting and critical feature of QVPN is that it has incorporated WireGuard VPN, QNAP now has support for the WireGuard VPN to achieve the highest possible speed.