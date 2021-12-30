QEV Technologies takes over the Nissan factory in Barcelona

The Nissan factory, at least its facilities after the departure of the Japanese company, already has an heir. Under the plan led by the Nissan Reindustrialization Commission in Barcelona –which unites the administration, unions and the company itself– has chosen QEV Technologies to lead the mobility hub in the Barcelona Free Trade Zone; known as D-Hub. These facilities will be dedicated to the manufacture of electric cars and the transport of batteries for vehicles of this type under a group of companies from various sectors. In line, very surely, with the plans presented by the Government in the recently approved Next Generation funds under the PERTE (manufacturing aid plan) for electric cars in Spain.

Behind QEV Technologies itself, which has put 7.5 million euros on the table, is the Belgian Punch. A second letter that Nissan saves to occupy the factory that it left just a few months ago with the idea of ​​fulfilling the promise of industrial transition and maintenance of 3,000 jobs in the area. Also to avoid the disaster of a few months ago, when the Chinese company Great Wall Motor withdrew from the proposal moments before the agreement was finalized.

On the other hand, and according to a release of the Japanese company, Nissan’s silver in Sant Andreu de la Barca and Montcada i Reixac could also be in the hands of QEV Technologies. A project to which Punch also aspires and from which almost 75,600 electric cars could come out before 2030. Silence, third on the list, would face the challenge of creating motorcycles and mopeds and “possibly” also electric quadricycles.

QEV Technologies, from racing cars to city streets

Founded 20 years ago in Barcelona, ​​QEV Technologies was born under the project of the first solar car to make long runs. Long before non-combustion cars were the order of the day. Joan Orús, its founder, he toured the salt lakes in Australia with his own invention to show that it was possible.

After this adventure, the brand embarked on the great competitions of alternative formulas. WRC, TCR, WTCC and Formula E in recent years and where it has triumphed since 2013 are just some of the competitions that electric vehicles from QEV Technologies have passed through. They went from solar car to electric car, also for other automotive companies. But they did focus, yes, on high-performance racing cars.

For its plans at the Nissan facilities, Orús plans to create a total of 100,000 electric vehicles annually in conjunction with other companies and for 3 years. In this case, QEV Technologies opens the door to the sports and luxury commercial car. The idea of ​​technology would be, therefore, to create the new Hispano Suiza. Too Electric microcars that might remind the Twizy or Seat Minimó; focused on the urban needs of the moment. Models that take up little space, but are comfortable like a car.