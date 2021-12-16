The Arab Cup will allow an analysis in many areas that can be improved and provide the best of experiences to visiting fans from all over the world who travel to experience a World Cup.

In Mexico, what we are receiving is a large amount of content through content generators and influences that have been invited to live the experience of the country and obviously, receive a “taste” of what the World Cup will be in that country in the Middle East.

I think it has been a success of the Qatari Embassy in Mexico to promote this type of action that allows us to have more information about a country that (in general), we do not know much about.

Personalities such as Gabriel Montiel, the well-known Werevertumorro, who has already had two episodes of his podcast “Very Out of Place” talking about his experience in those lands and in his social media we can follow what his day-to-day life is in Qatar. The information, the resolution of doubts, how to travel, costs, comparisons, etc., are very valuable because if something has generated the ignorance that we have of the host country, it is precisely the cultural differences. Therefore, this kind of direct content generation from the source is appreciated, valued and appreciated.

For months, the Embassy of Qatar in Mexico has been very active with the so-called “Fan Leader Network” program that is promoting the necessary information in the country, the stadiums so that the Mexicans who decide to travel, can count on everything necessary to do it in the best possible way. The support that many content generators are doing in conjunction with the Embassy in Mexico and the Supreme Committee (Supreme Commitee SC) is an effort that is not going unnoticed in the segment of Mexican enthusiasts to attend the World Cup.

“Fan Leader Network will be made up of fans from all over the world. Fan Leaders will participate in creating and sharing key information about Qatar and the tournament with their networks, generating more excitement among a global network of fans ahead of the first World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world. .

Fan Leaders will have access to information to answer their teammates’ questions about Qatar, and will be provided regular updates on the tournament to ensure a fast, efficient and timely transfer of information from the host country directly to the fans and vice versa. . The network is expected to provide crucial information to help Qatar shape the fan experience in 2022. ” They explain on the website https://www.qatar2022.qa/

This initiative is a success. There is no more to say.

The Arab Cup, beyond the sporting results, is allowing us to enter the final stretch towards the most important event of 2022 globally. There is still a long way to go, but surely we will be seeing more and more related content and the Supreme Committee, plus all those involved will have seen that there will be room for improvement after this tournament that serves as “Soft-Opening” for the World Cup.