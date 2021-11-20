Christian Horner has threatened to report Mercedes to the FIA ​​if the Anglo-German team continues to use a rear wing that Red Bull considers liable to be illegal. These are their arguments.

Only three races remain and neither of the two world titles at stake are decided, so both Red bull racing What Mercedes AMG F1 They try to take advantage of any loopholes to tip the balance in their favor.

Already said Toto wolff In Brazil, diplomacy is over and each one will do everything possible to unseat the other, even if that means going on the attack on and off the track.

Christian horner He has taken it seriously and has already warned his rival on the first day of competition in Qatar: Red Bull is preparing a protest against Mercedes’ rear wing.

What about the Mercedes spoiler?

Red Bull Racing’s suspicions of illegality are based on marks that emerged on Mercedes’ rear wing during the Brazilian Grand Prix, in which the Anglo-German team demonstrated a outsized top speed superiority.

“The straight speeds that we have seen in Mexico and Brazil were not normal,” says Christian Horner. And yes, a new engine comes with higher performance, but when you have 27 km / h more speed and you see marks on the end plates of the rear wing because they have been flexing, it is very evident to us what has been happening.

The brand that makes Red Bull suspect that the main plane gives way at high speed.- Photo: Autosport.

The markings referred to by Horner could be seen on the inside of the upper part of the endplates of the rear wing, which pThey seemed to have been formed as a result of the backward bending of the main plane, which would reduce the drag and the top speed would increase.

The regulation specifies that the distance between the sections that make up the rear wing, that is, the main plane and the DRS plane, should be between 10mm and 15mm at their closest position, except, in accordance with article 3.6.8, when this distance must be between 10 mm and 85 mm when the DRS system is deployed.

It was precisely this last measure that Mercedes did not comply with in Interlagos and caused the exclusion of Lewis Hamilton from the classification on Friday, despite which the Briton ended up winning on Sunday.

Mercedes denies any wrongdoing

Andrew Shovlin, head of track engineering at Mercedes, has defended his team in Sky Sports, stating that “we have seen the spoiler and there are no wear marks, so we are not quite sure what that is, but it seems to be a story that will not go away.”

“From our point of view, we are absolutely happy with what we have in the car. We have invited the FIA ​​to see it as much as they want », reiterates the British engineer.

“They have no problem with what we use on all circuits. We will continue to analyze which is the fastest wing we have, and that is the one that we will continue to place on the car. We will not accept the advice of another team », he concludes, in clear allusion to Red Bull Racing and its threats.

We will see what is left and if we finally have to be aware of the stewards on Sunday afternoon in Losail.