The final result of the Qatar Grand Prix was heavily influenced by four punctures, which in the case of Valtteri Bottas and Lando Norris were especially damaging. Pirelli has offered its version of what happened.

Lando Norris was fourth when he suffered a puncture to the left front tire on lap 49 and was forced into the pits. At the time, he was running on hard tires that had run 24 laps at the Losail circuit in Qatar.

The McLaren driver was not the only one to suffer from tire problems, as Valtteri Bottas he suffered the same fate on lap 32 when he tried to extend his first stint on medium tires, losing the podium and any chance of scoring.

For their part, the Williamses also suffered punctures, George Russell on lap 49 and Nicholas latifi at 50. Both had completed 32 laps on new hard tires.

Lando Norris, upset

This caused Lando Norris to show his discomfort to the press, as he lost any option to overcome the Ferraris, complicating the third position of the constructors’ championship too much for Mclaren.

‘It’s obvious what caused the puncture. I just can’t say. You don’t expect the tire to blow. Especially with the hard compound, we hadn’t even stretched the stintNorris said.

Loading tweet …

1462434438449672202

“On each track, you take care of the tires because they wear out a bit. But you don’t expect it to suddenly go away completely. Failures are quite dangerous and shouldn’t happen. If there was a wall where it happened, it could have been much, much more dangerous.

Therefore, Norris asks Pirelli to make better tires. Or at least strong enough to withstand high side load circuits like the one in Qatar.

‘They should improve the tires. It’s dangerous for us as pilots, right? So we risk a lot each time. If we just can’t drive a Formula 1 car around the track, what can we do? I didn’t even do a very long relay, 20 laps, 25 laps, whatever, I should still be able to continue on the circuit, ”he reiterated.

Loading tweet …

1462435252715012100

“I was very happy with the pace, I was able to push a lot and we should have been fourth. I think if we had done everything right, maybe we could have opted for the third one, but it was Fernando (Alonso), so I was not expecting an easy overtaking if I had tried »pointed out a disappointed Norris.

But we should have many more points than Ferrari and at least get something back. They are even further away now. They deserved it but when you have days like today, there is nothing you can do and it really annoys ».

Mario Isola offers his point of view

Pirelli gave its first impressions of what happened after the race, pointing out its chief technical officer that «The teams arrived at the race without all the information and with only one really useful session. However, it was clear during the race that a stop would be very fair in terms of tire wear, which required a high degree of management.

“Some drivers found problems with the tires towards the end. This was probably due to a combination of very high wear as a result of long periods and high speed impacts against some aggressive pianos. “says the Italian engineer.

«It is not a secret that some cars suffered damage to the ground, the chassis, the wings. Obviously, we will find out specifically what happened with a full laboratory analysis at the Milan base, “he claimed.

Loading tweet …

1462449834611331076

While the top two finishers of the race, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, completed the race with a two-stop strategy, Fernando Alonso accompanied them on the podium with a single pit stop. The Spaniard completed a 34-lap final relay (two with virtual safety car) with the hard tire that Mario Isola wanted to explain.

«Fernando (Alonso) avoided the pianos and his tires were still in good condition. What we have to understand is if the cuts were the cause, or if we had the puncture due to other elements, “he concluded.

In 2022, Pirelli will start supplying Formula 1 teams with the new 18 inch rim tires. We will see if this, together with the new cars, changes the behavior and resistance of the tires.