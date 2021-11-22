The first time in 2021 that the FIA ​​called stewards directly to a team leader instead of the person in charge that each team designates to deal with the governing body of Formula 1, evidencing the tension of the end of the World Championship.

After the barrage of visits to the stewards in these last two Grand Prix of the 2021 season, less and less are left responsible for being cited by the FIA ​​to their offices to clarify any confusing situation that has happened either within the limits of the track or in its surroundings.

After both Mercedes and Red Bull officials were summoned to the Brazilian Grand Prix due to the controversy surrounding the Illegal DRS riding Lewis Hamilton in his W12, whose qualifying result was excluded by going beyond the regulation by 2 millimeters, Max Verstappen had to follow the same path by inspecting with his own hands the rear wing of his greatest rival for the title, being also obliged to pay an economic sanction of € 50,000.

Horner refused to “kiss his ass like other crew chiefs” referring to Wolff.

Without pause but without haste, # 44 also required Ron Meadows to clear up his misuse of the belts on his return back to the box, a plot that was extended even until the week of the Qatar GP after Mercedes was offended and asked the FIA ​​for the review of the incident between Hamilton and Verstappen in Interlagos, a review that ended up being denied, thus shelving the matter.

“Different curators”

Nevertheless, decisions made by Michael Masi have been in question lately and not only by fans of the premier class of motorsport, but also by drivers and those in charge of directing the teams on the circuits.

In his meeting with the drivers in Qatar, Masi justified the inconsistency of his verdicts by claiming that “as there are different stewards in each race, the decisions will be different”. hinting that this fact was going to be repeated in future careers for reasons beyond his person, something that was not to the liking of the majority when considering that the limits are not clear when attacking and defending on the track.

As a result of this, Toto Wolff lashed out at the FIA ​​and the stewards because Verstappen’s ‘bolt’ on his pupil was not even investigated, giving a ‘makes me laugh’ underlining that “Hide it under the rug” It was not the right thing to do in his opinion.

Accusations and accusations

Wolff’s words fell on deaf ears and went no further, but the FIA ​​surprised the paddock of Qatar when calling stewards directly to Christian Horner and not to Jonathan Wheatley, representative of Red Bull and in charge of dealing with the governing body of Formula 1.

The matter in question for which the intervention of the British was required lies in the fact that he had called “Insolent commissioner” to one of the volunteers who waved the flags in Losail at the point that he presented a double yellow flag as Verstappen passed, which led to an investigation that resulted in 5 penalties for # 33 before even starting.

“It’s hard for me to understand,” Horner explained. “The race director effectively said ‘come on, it’s safe, it’s clear.’ Max was starting the lap, in the first sector, so he had plenty of time to watch him. Otherwise we would have warned you. Unfortunately, there is a yellow flag that you did not seeHe even saw a green light to his right. All the GPS and all the signals indicated that the track was safe.

“I think it was a matter of an insolent commissioner who raised a flag, who has not been instructed by the FIA. They have to control their commissioners, it’s as simple as that, because it is a crucial blow in this championship for us. We have to start 7th in a circuit where you cannot overtake, it is impressive, “he said.

And now that?

The end result of Horner’s tenure as curators has been a ears tug from the FIA, an apology from Red Bull’s head on the circuits and an offer to get involved in the 2022 International Stewards Program that have not spared him an official reprimand, although the FIA ​​assures that his apology has been accepted.

Enraged after stressing that Carlos Sainz did “exactly the same” as Verstappen and was ultimately not sanctioned, Horner closed his offensive presentation with a “Decisions have to be made by adults” fruit of the ‘heat’ of the moment according to his own words.

2 Grand Prizes remain to end the season, in which emotions will soar depending on what happens on the track. The only thing that is clear is that the FIA ​​reserves the right to, according to its criterion, to exercise in the offices a work that has not had rest in the first year in which Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton have found, after 7 years of almost absolute dominance, a rival.