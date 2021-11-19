Despite not having made the Top 10 in either of Friday’s two free practice sessions, Fernando Alonso is aiming for Q3 spots on Saturday after getting his Alpine A521 ready in the third free practice.

The forces in the paddock they already start to waver after 19 Grands Prix behind them, especially with the last treble of the season in the making, and the ten teams that make up the current Formula 1 grid are aware that they must give their all to achieve those ambitious goals that they set for themselves back in the beginning of the year for a 22 GP campaign.

The penultimate stop in 2021 will bring emotions with a circuit commonly used by motorcycles, the Losail layout, a drawing that on paper seemed interesting to the riders and which has been confirmed once the cars have stepped on its asphalt.

Alonso was seen with a smile between ear and ear: he likes challenges and adapting to news.

“It’s a great circuit to drive,” assured Fernando Alonso, thus corroborating the approval he gave the circuit before even landing on it. “I love the layout and how the combination of curves really gives you the feel and the ability to maximize the potential of a Formula 1 car. I enjoyed every lap, so it was a fun Friday. “

In the absence of verifying where they are at the moment of truth, Alonso trusts Alpine. “The grip levels were very good, especially in FP2, and the car looked solid in both sessions. We will see what we can do tomorrow, we have to evaluate everything overnight, but the plan will be to aim for Q3 in tomorrow’s qualifying. Usually, a happy day for a happy man“Concluded # 14.