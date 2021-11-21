The first Formula 1 Grand Prix in Losail is not without controversy, as has become customary in the last races of this intense and disputed season. What is certain is that Lewis Hamilton will start from the first position.
The most uncertain grid in recent times welcomes Formula 1 to the Losail circuit. Qatar Grand Prix The final positions for the start will not be established until shortly before the start of the race, as three drivers will be investigated starting at 1:00 p.m. local time, 11:00 a.m. in mainland Spain.
The three pilots investigated are Max Verstappen, Valtteri Bottas and Carlos Sainz, who could have incurred an offense for not respecting the yellow flags shown in the last curve of the circuit and the finish line after the incident starring Pierre Gasly.
The French AlphaTauri rider broke his front wing and that punctured his right front tire, prompting race management to order the yellow flags. However, he did not do it permanently, but removed them for a few seconds, which meant that some drivers were not harmed and others were.
Be that as it may, the grid remains for the moment as follows, in the absence of knowing the final decision of the sports commissioners regarding the three drivers mentioned above.
2021 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix grid
Remember, the Qatar Grand Prix will start at 15:00 CET.