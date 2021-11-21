The first Formula 1 Grand Prix in Losail is not without controversy, as has become customary in the last races of this intense and disputed season. What is certain is that Lewis Hamilton will start from the first position.

The most uncertain grid in recent times welcomes Formula 1 to the Losail circuit. Qatar Grand Prix The final positions for the start will not be established until shortly before the start of the race, as three drivers will be investigated starting at 1:00 p.m. local time, 11:00 a.m. in mainland Spain.

The three pilots investigated are Max Verstappen, Valtteri Bottas and Carlos Sainz, who could have incurred an offense for not respecting the yellow flags shown in the last curve of the circuit and the finish line after the incident starring Pierre Gasly.

The French AlphaTauri rider broke his front wing and that punctured his right front tire, prompting race management to order the yellow flags. However, he did not do it permanently, but removed them for a few seconds, which meant that some drivers were not harmed and others were.

Be that as it may, the grid remains for the moment as follows, in the absence of knowing the final decision of the sports commissioners regarding the three drivers mentioned above.

2021 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix grid

Position Pilot Team Sanction Position in Q 1st Lewis hamilton Mercedes = 2nd Max verstappen Red bull Pending investigation = 3rd Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Pending investigation = 4th Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri = 5th Fernando Alonso Alpine = 6th Lando norris Mclaren = 7th Carlos Sainz Ferrari Pending investigation = 8th Yuki tsunoda AlphaTauri = 9th Esteban Ocon Alpine = 10th Sebastian vettel Aston martin = 11th Sergio perez Red bull = 12th Lance Stroll Aston martin = 13th Charles Leclerc Ferrari = 14th Daniel Ricciardo Mclaren = 15th George Russell Williams = 16th Kimi raikkonen Alfa Romeo = 17th Nicholas latifi Williams = 18th Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo = 19th Mick schumacher Haas = 20th Nikita mazepin Haas =

Remember, the Qatar Grand Prix will start at 15:00 CET.