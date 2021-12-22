After Qatar took third place on penalties after beating Egypt on a national holiday, Qataris embraced their flag and their pride to gather in public spaces. Passion and patriotic sentiment were on the surface.

Thousands of Dohans walked through that area, where food could not be absent, but with the multiculturalism that characterizes this nation, where more than 85% of the population is of foreign origin, it was possible to find food from the Philippines, Pakistan or Lebanon in the surroundings.

A group of Syrian men celebrated Qatar’s national day by dancing the traditional dances of their homeland.

(Gabriel Roux)



Although it is a powerful migrant community that lives the benefits of this prosperous nation on “National Day” as it is known, it was also a space where outsiders display their origin with pride. Flags of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Syria were seen on Corniche Avenue. With spontaneous groups that proudly chanted their foreign origin and the extreme diversity that Doha lives.

The Bangladeshi collective celebrated their origin in this Arab host nation for them.

(Gabriel Roux.)



During the wait for the multi-colored show, you could see the crowd, The vast majority of them are men, who it was normal to see walking with their hands intertwined, arm in arm or embraced; a gesture that draws attention to sight and explanation with western eyes. This expression may be usual in countries of the region as a form of close friendship between two men without having an additional or romantic context., at least in the way explained by those who do.

For every 100 women in Qatar there are 302 men

The scarlet color and the nine-peaked line dressed it all, the direction of a nation that in less than half a century went from being a nation of fishermen and pearl gatherers to having a preponderant voice in the world.

Thousands of people gathered on the coastal Corniche to appreciate the fireworks display. They did not miss an opportunity to capture the celebration on their cell phones.



This is how Qatar comes to 2022, after its first Formula 1 Qatari Grand Prix, its 2021 Arab Cup and previously a soccer club tournament.