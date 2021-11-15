Nov 14, 2021 at 21:24 CET

EFE

Luka modric, Real Madrid midfielder, He assured that it was “a pleasure” to have qualified for the World Cup Qatar 2022 after beating Russia 1-0 on the final matchday of the qualifying round.

“I have a year to prepare it, it will be my pleasure“the captain of the chess team, who also led the Balkan team in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, in which they were proclaimed universal runners-up, told Nova TV.

Modric acknowledged that the match against Russia was “very difficult”, in which they imposed their rhythm from the beginning, and considered that “there would have been more goals if they had been able to score earlier, but it may be that it is sweeter that way.”

“We were very patient, we believed until the last moment. We deserved to be in the World Cup, “he added.