PwC Hong Kong, An international subsidiary of the global organization PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), announced on Thursday its appearance in the metaverse space with the acquisition of LAND in the popular world The Sandbox.

Although the cost of its LAND asset was not disclosed, it was noted that PwC Hong Kong intends to build a Web 3.0 advisory center to facilitate a new generation of professional services, including accounting and tax.

Global organization PwC, based in London, UK, posted revenue of $ 45 billion from June 2020 to June 2021, up 2% from the previous year.

William Gee, Partner at PwC Hong Kong, stated that the organization will seek to “leverage its expertise to advise clients” on the metaverse, calling the burgeoning technology a “digital phenomenon.”

In July of this year, PwC’s cryptocurrency leader Henri Arslanian stated that venture capital funds and similar conglomerates with large financial resources are reducing opportunities for smaller, often family-owned companies to invest and participate in the growth of startups. promising crypto. Recently, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey expressed similar concerns about the power of venture capital firms to prevent Web 3.0 developers from achieving their decentralized vision.

The Sandbox COO Sebastien Borget shared his excitement about introducing PwC Hong Kong to the platform:

“The metaverse is open for business. We welcome PwC Hong Kong to experience how The Sandbox fosters new immersive experiences and ways for brands to connect with customers.”

According to data from DappRadar, The Sandbox has logged 4,450 unique users in the past 30 days, while the platform’s native token, SAND, is priced at $ 5.84, having fallen nearly 30% from last month’s all-time highs.

