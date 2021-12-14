The Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM) is the political body most sanctioned by the National Electoral Institute (INE) for infractions in fiscal matters, and with this it charges a bank debt of 223 million pesos.

According to reports from the electoral body, the party headed by Karen Castrejón, adds a total of 304, 523, 549 pesos in fines, which represents almost 50% of the total amount sanctioned by the INE from 2016 to November 2021. Then it is followed by the Labor Party (PT) with 21.4% of the total; Citizen Movement, 15.3%; Morena, 4.7%, and the PRD, with 3.4%.

Among the causes of the sanctions to the PVEM are not reporting all the expenses made, exceeding campaign expenses, reporting expenses that were not made or violating the electoral ban, as they did a few days before the elections of June 6 of this anus.

Said fine was for 40 million 935,568 pesos, since the PVEM hired 104 famous so that they promoted the party in the middle of the ban. In the endorsed project it is mentioned that the party spent 20.4 million pesos to pay these people to call to vote for him.

To this is added that the PVEM has a debt of 223 million pesos. According to the response to a request for information you made Forbes Mexico, the PVEM reported that its National Executive Committee requested this year a bank loan for 250 million pesos to Banca Mifel.

Until November of this year, the party still owed 223 million 333,333 pesos, since according to the spending reports of the party – which allied itself with Morena and the PT in the last elections – made a bank payment of 18 million 333,3333 and 10 million 958,867 pesos for bank interest.

Article 100 and 101 of the INE’s Supervision Regulation allows parties to resort to loans, but these must be from financial institutions as long as there is a formal contract, and they should not receive personal loans.

“Obliged subjects may only obtain financing from credit institutions and regulated multiple-purpose financial companies, duly formalized. The contracts must be concluded directly between the party or coalition and the financial institution, without intermediaries ”, is mentioned in Article 100 of the Regulations.

Meanwhile, article 101 of this regulation states that “obligated subjects may not obtain financing for personal loans in cash, check, bank transfer or similar instrument from natural persons.”

