Reuters.- President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia has no scope to back away from the stalemate with the United States on Ukraine and that it will be forced to give a tough response unless the West abandons its “aggressive line.”

Putin gave his comments to military officials as Russia lobbied for the United States and NATO to urgently respond to proposals he made last week on a set of binding security guarantees from the West.

“What the United States is doing in Ukraine is on our doorstep (…) and they should understand that we have nowhere to retreat to. Do you think we are going to watch without doing anything? “Putin said. “If the aggressive line of our Western colleagues continues, we will take the appropriate military-technical response measures and react harshly to the unfriendly measures.”

Putin did not elaborate on the nature of these measures, but his words mirrored those previously used by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who has warned that Russia could redeploy intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe in response to what he considers plans to NATO to do the same.

Russia rejects US and Ukrainian accusations that it may be preparing an invasion of Ukraine in January with tens of thousands of Russian troops stationed near the border.

He says he needs commitments from the West – including a promise not to carry out NATO military activities in Eastern Europe – because his security is threatened by Ukraine’s growing ties to the Western alliance and the possibility of missiles from being deployed. NATO against her on Ukrainian territory.

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy said on Friday that he was ready to meet with Russia for “direct talks, tete à tete, we don’t care in what format ”. But Moscow has repeatedly said that it sees no point in such a meeting without being clear on what the agenda would be.

A Kremlin statement says Putin stressed in a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron that reconvening the Normandy group of four powers – which brings together the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany – would require concrete action by part of Kiev to implement the existing peace accords. Ukraine says that it is Russia and its representatives who refuse to compromise.

Western powers want to show Russia that they strongly support Ukraine and NATO. The new German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, also spoke by phone with Putin. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance would seek meaningful discussions with Moscow early next year.

US Targeting Key Russia Industries Ahead of Possible Invasion

US authorities are studying tough export control measures to disrupt Russia’s economy should Russian President Vladimir Putin order Ukraine to be invaded, an official in Joe Biden’s administration told Reuters.

The measures, to be discussed at a meeting of senior officials on Tuesday, would be in addition to economic sanctions that the Biden government is already considering should Russia invade, after it gathered tens of thousands of troops on its border with Ukraine. .

Biden has threatened devastating measures against Russia to try to dissuade Putin from any possible military incursion. The Russian president has denied that Russia is planning an invasion.

Measures to be discussed at the White House meeting include “extraordinary” export control actions that could stifle large areas of industrial and consumer technologies in Russia, said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The measures being discussed could halt Russia’s ability to import smartphones, key aircraft and car components, and materials from many other sectors. They could also have a major impact on Russian consumers, industrial operations and employment, the official said.

The official said the possible measures would be unprecedented around Russia and would be based on tools used by the government of former President Donald Trump to block the access of the Chinese telecommunications company Huawei to advanced semiconductors.

The basis for such action is the fact that the semiconductors that go into Huawei’s phones include parts that were designed in the United States, the official said. This may affect chips around the world because key inputs from the United States got into them, the official said.

US officials plan to consult with major partners in Europe and Asia that could be implicated by these measures and encourage coordinated efforts where appropriate, the official said.

The Russian mobile phone market is dominated by foreign companies such as Apple, Samsung and Huawei, which this year were subject to a new law that requires them to install Russian software.

