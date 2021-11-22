The injection was “painless,” he said, in a meeting with Denis Logunov, senior manager of the Gamaleya center, the institution that developed the Sputnik V vaccine, the first to be approved in Russia in 2020.

According to Putin, who was vaccinated with two doses of Sputnik V in March and April, this time he received Sputnik Light.

Since the beginning of autumn, Russia has not stopped breaking records for daily infections and deaths from COVID-19. An increase that is due, in part, to the low vaccination rate of the population, due to distrust of the authorities.

Although the country has several self-developed vaccines, only 36.7% of the Russian population is fully immunized, according to the specialized site Gogov.

Opposed to the mandatory vaccination, Putin supported such measures for some regions and certain categories of citizens.

In total, Russia has officially registered 9,331,158 coronavirus cases and 264,095 deaths so far, making it the most mourning country in Europe.

According to the statistics agency Rosstat, which applies a more comprehensive method of calculation, the total toll of the pandemic in Russia was about 450,000 deaths at the end of September.