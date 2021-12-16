China denounced the recent decision by the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia not to send political representatives to Beijing 2022 in response to human rights violations, especially in the Muslim-majority region of Xinjiang, in northwest China.

Moscow regards this “diplomatic boycott” as an attempt to politicize the Games.

Russia, in fact, also believes itself to be the victim of the instrumentalization of the huge doping scandal that has undermined its sporting credibility for years, although Moscow denies any involvement.

Accused in 2015 of having organized a state doping system, Russia was suspended from major international competitions until 2022 and its “clean” athletes can only compete as neutral participants.

In addition, their political leaders, including Putin, cannot attend these competitions unless they are invited by the head of state of the organizing country, as will happen in Beijing.

Tensions with the West

The relations of China and Russia with the western powers have deteriorated in the last years, reason why they try to project unity to act as a counterweight.

Not only do they cooperate in the UN Security Council, where they are permanent members, but they also strengthened their ties in the economy, defense and energy.

Russia is currently the target of criticism from the European Union and the United States for its military maneuvers on the border with Ukraine, causing some to fear a possible invasion.

The issue was one of the topics planned at a summit Wednesday between the European Union and the former Soviet republics, a forum Moscow views with suspicion.

For its part, China is regularly criticized by Washington and its allies for the military pressure on Taiwan, the treatment of the Uighur Muslim minority or the restriction of freedoms in the supposedly semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong.