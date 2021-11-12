After the departure of Santiago Nieto from the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), Morena’s coordinator in the Senate, Ricardo Monreal, sent a message to the current administration officials: “put your beards to soak.”

The also president of the Board of Political Coordination (Jucopo) of the Upper House commented that he has known President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for 24 years, so he knows that the president will act when officials of his government act inconsistently with the ideals that he follows. the Fourth Transformation, like austerity.

“I would tell all the officials of the 4T ‘put your beards to soak’, because the president is not going to stop. I have known him for 24 years and any act of incongruity with the 4T, he will act despite being close, friend, collaborator, ally for many years. He is going to act: congruence will never separate him from his spirit ”, said the morenista.

In addition, Monreal considered that Pablo Gómez, who was appointed as the new head of the FIU after Nieto’s departure, is a person who will never lend himself to political persecution, for which he pointed out that “allies and adversaries” should be calm.

“Pablo Gómez is an incorruptible man, he is a professional profile, he is uncompromising with the application of the law and he is a man who has a very firm position in the face of cases of injustice and corruption. It will never lend itself to political persecution, it will never be an instrument of vendetta or to persecute adversaries; on the contrary, he will systematically refuse to use that role and then everyone should be calm, “said the senator.

Santiago Nieto resigned from his position three days ago after the scandal caused by his wedding with the electoral councilor Carla Humphrey. In a tweet, he commented that his resignation was to avoid any impact on the López Obrador government and the Fourth Transformation project.

