In some cases where the option to press F11 on the keyboard does not work, there are other alternatives. For years we can also use another keyboard shortcut to achieve the same end: you must press the Windows key + Shift + Enter. This achieves the same effect and the application will be displayed in full screen quickly.

Full Screen Start Menu

Although from the Microsoft support website they give us a series of alternatives to adjust the full screen by default if what you want is that the Start menu is the one that occupies everything when we open it. What we will achieve is that, the next time we open Start, the screen will appear in full screen, it will cover the entire desktop with applications and programs …

The steps that we must follow are the following:

Let’s go to Settings in Windows 10

We chose the section of “ Personalization “

“ Once here, we look through the settings and go to “Start” in the menu

Once we get to Start we will see a series of sections that we can activate and deactivate: show more icons, show list of applications in the Start menu, show recently added applications, show the most used applications … We are scrolling by displaying all the options until let’s find: “Use full screen startup” and just below is the switch. Tap on it to activate it. From now on, when you open it, you will see it in full screen.

Activate in different browsers

In addition to putting some Windows 10 or Windows 11 menus in full screen, we can also do it by setting the different browsers so that they are seen without distractions, without anything that bothers us when we are browsing the Internet. We can do it in all browsers and exit them whenever we want and without using the keyboard.

In chrome

In Google Chrome it is very easy to activate the full screen mode in the browser and it will only take a few seconds. Something may change if you have a very old or newer version, but generally we will find it in the menu and settings. An easy option is tap on F11 on the keyboard because in Google Chrome it will work.

Simply you must open google chrome and go to the three points that we will find located in the upper right corner of the browser screen. Tapping on the three points will open a drop-down menu with many options such as opening a new tab or a new window, but if we keep looking at the options we can get to “zoom” that will allow us to zoom out or zoom in on what appears on the screen to see it larger. And, next to zoom, a symbol of a square like the one you can see in the picture below.

To exit, we simply have to touch F11 on the keyboard.

Activate in Firefox

The steps in Firefox are practically identical to the previous case. We have the option of doing it by pressing F11 on the keyboard but we can also activate it from the options menu by opening the browser settings.

We go to the upper right corner of the screen and tap on the three lines in this corner to open the drop-down menu with options. Here we will see certain menus such as open new window, new private window … And also we will find “size” that will allow us to zoom out or zoom in on what appears in the browser. Next to him, a arrow icon with two tips that will serve to open Mozilla Firefox in full screen. Tap on it and it will appear.

To exit, we can simply press the F11 menu. Or, we touch on the same button so that it returns to its usual state.

Video streaming applications

Almost all platforms have a button that allows us to activate full screen mode so as not to be distracted by our surroundings. All of them allow you to play a movie in the browser or in the Windows application and in the lower right corner we usually find the icon that allows us to display it in full screen.

On Netflix we have two options: once you’ve started playing a movie or chapter We can touch the space bar on the keyboard if we want the content to open in full screen in Windows. In addition, there is a button that we can touch with the mouse in the lower right corner. A square that will show the series in full screen.

If you want to make the browser smaller again, we just have to repeat any of the above methods: touch the space bar or the icon again.

Disney + also allows us to put the screen large or small as we need. The first thing we must do is access the website, log in and play any of the content available on it. The process is the same and we simply have to touch the icon in the lower right corner.

Here unlike Netflix we will not be able to touch the space bar to put it in full screen, but we must touch in the lower right corner of the Disney + player and we will not have distractions in Chrome or Mozilla.

If you have HBO MAX, you can also put it on screen in the browser. The icon is exactly the same as in the previous options and we will also find it in the lower right corner of the screen both to expand and to contract.