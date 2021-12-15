With the above in mind, take advantage of this Christmas as a starting point to implement the following continuous improvement actions.

Never get tired of learning

The profession of the doctor is characterized by continuous technological advances. Remember that well applied, technology can be your main ally and help you to be a better doctor. That is why you should always be curious to learn new things and that will mean that you will be more and more prepared to face the challenges that are put in front of you.

Set a daily goal

Take advantage of the reflection generated by the Christmas season to set a daily goal that allows you to become a better doctor in the long term. Remember that before running you must learn to walk, so you can start with small goals that are achievable within your daily workdays.

Never lose motivation

While for some the Christmas season can be a period of happiness and rest, for doctors it can become the opposite due to a lack of rest. Although, it is a profession in which there are not always vacations, take into account that you are the base of any society. That’s why you should always stay motivated, especially during the holiday season.

Christmas: Managing the stress of the holidays requires setting priorities

On the other hand, while vacations are a time of joy and sharing, they can also be a source of significant physical and mental stress. Managing vacation stress requires setting priorities, as well as avoiding or reducing as many stressors as possible. Experts at Texas A&M AgriLife Outreach Service offer tips to help you manage holiday stress and feelings of sadness.

Many people begin to feel unhappy during the holidays, and the reasons can range from the weather to personal loss, feeling disconnected from others, financial stress and a myriad of other reasons, said Miquela Smith, AgriLife Extension health specialist for the Disaster Recovery and Assessment Unit and a mental health first aid instructor.

“In some cases, this winter blues can be more serious and affect how a person feels, thinks and handles daily activities,” Smith said. “Usually the Christmas blues are temporary feelings of loss, anxiety, tension, frustration, or loneliness. But more significant changes in mood or behavior could mean that the person suffers from seasonal affective disorder, SAD, which is a type of depression.

Stress, unrealistic expectations, or even sentimental memories can be a catalyst for the Christmas blues. Other factors may be less sunlight, changes in diet or daily routine, alcohol, or the inability to be with friends or family. In addition to sadness, some people may experience anxiety while on vacation.

Some additional tips for managing holiday stress and feelings of sadness include:

Acknowledge to yourself that it is okay to feel unhappy Stick to normal or family routines as much as possible Reaching out to others for support and companionship. Learn to say “no” to Christmas activities you don’t have time for or are likely to stress you out Eat healthy meals and get enough rest Avoid eating and drinking excessively Incorporate regular physical activity into your daily routine Taking an occasional breath to walk or listen to music.

