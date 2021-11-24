Pumpkin soup, red lentils and brown rice: healthy, comforting, vegan and complete recipe

In addition to being a great base to prepare comforting creams for the coldest days of autumn and winter, pumpkin can be used in other ways in spoon dishes. In this recipe we propose to cook it grated (or in spiralized noodles) together with red or coral lentils to have a healthy very simple soup, also enriched with brown rice. And do not miss the spices.





It is much cheaper buy a whole pumpkin and spend a few minutes peeling it and preparing it than acquiring the fake noodles type zoodles, although for a hurry they can be worth us, with the only drawback that they are somewhat thick for the thin noodle format that we are looking for here. Another option is to opt for clean chopped pumpkin vacuum packed, so that we only have to grate it. For this we can use a manual grater, a mandoline with the appropriate blade or, much faster, a food processor.

This soup can be customized to taste by leaving it warmer or thicker, changing the lentils for some cooked chickpeas or the brown rice for barley, tender wheat or quinoa. The idea is to add a quality cereal that complements the legume proteins, making it more satisfying.

To grate the pumpkin, peel it, cut it in half, scoop out the seeds and cut into large pieces. Grate finely with grater, mandolin or food processor. Alternatively, use zoodles ready to use. Heat a little oil in a saucepan over medium power with the spices and bay leaf, letting release their scent without burning. They can be added ground or in grain in any combination to taste (ground curry, turmeric, cumin, coriander, paprika, chili …). Add the rice and give it a spin so that it begins to toast. Cover with the broth, season slightly, bring to a boil and cook for 5-8 minutes. Add the lentils and squash, stir, cover and cook gently for a few 10-15 minutes. Check the point of the rice and the lentils and cook a little more if necessary. Correct the liquid level to taste, adding more broth or water, or letting it boil uncovered to reduce. Finally mix the brewer's yeast or grated cheese and add pepper and salt.

With what to accompany the pumpkin, lentil and rice soup

The size of the servings will mark if we take this pumpkin soup as a single dish or first, because it is so complete that we can be well satisfied with it both at lunch and dinner. A little good quality bread may be the only complement we need, but we can also add a crunchier dressing, such as seeds or nuts, or some homemade crackers. If we are not vegan, we can serve it with grated Parmesan cheese or add egg cooked or poached.

