Pumpkin butter: uses and recipe at home

We are going to show you what are the main benefits of pumpkin butter, as well as a very simple way to make it at home.

Last update: November 11, 2021

It is possible to prepare pumpkin butter at home, a slightly sweet-tasting dish which can be useful for making many snacks. It is not an excessively caloric preparation and it concentrates a large amount of essential nutrients within it, so it can be included in the diet on a regular basis.

Before starting, keep in mind that pumpkin is frequently used as a substitute for tubers. This is because it concentrates long-chain carbohydrates inside, but its energy content is lower. In this way, it will be possible to more easily make a hypocaloric diet that allows improving the state of body composition.

Ingredients for making pumpkin butter

If you want to make a great pumpkin butter at home, you must have the following ingredients:

300 grams of roasted pumpkin.

100 grams of homemade peanut butter.

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon.

In the event that you choose to buy peanut butter, make sure that it does not have added sugars inside. It must be made only from nuts, without other ingredients or additives.

Pumpkin provides long-chain carbohydrates in its interior, but with a low energy content.

Step by Step

Roast some peeled pumpkin slices without the seeds inside. It will be enough to put them in the oven for about 20 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius. While this process is taking place, you can prepare the peanut butter at home. To do this, crush the nuts in a mincer until they reach a paste texture. When the pumpkin comes out of the oven, put it in the blender jar along with the peanut butter. Also add the cinnamon and grind everything until you get a uniform, homogeneous and lump-free final result. From here the preparation will be ready for consumption, although it can be kept in the fridge for days in a glass jar.

Pumpkin butter uses

Pumpkin butter is an extremely versatile preparation. It can be served with bread and with a few pieces of dark chocolate on top. There is also the option of combining it with corn pancakes or rice for optimal carbohydrate intake before a sporting event.

It can even be incorporated into yogurt or different fruit bowls to increase their nutritional value. Due to its vitamin and antioxidant content, it is a preparation that manages to generate several health benefits if it is included in the context of a varied and balanced diet.

Making pumpkin butter is very simple and few ingredients are needed.

Pumpkin butter benefits

Next, we are going to show you what are the main positive effects of consuming pumpkin butter on a regular basis. Do not forget that you should not abuse it, despite being a natural product, since you could run the risk of engaging in a hypercaloric diet.

Get to improve the functioning of the immune system

Pumpkin butter contains a significant amount of vitamin C. This nutrient is capable of improving the function of the immune system, by reducing the incidence of infectious diseases, according to a research published in the journal Nutrients.

In addition, maintaining good ranges of vitamin C in the body would reduce the symptoms of the aforementioned diseases, in the case of contracting them.

It is good for the skin

It should be noted the concentration of vitamin A in pumpkin butter. This item have demonstrated be especially beneficial for the health of the skin, since it increases the endogenous synthesis of collagen, the most abundant protein in the human body. It also promotes wound healing and delays the formation of wrinkles.

Prevent constipation

Pumpkin, like most vegetables, concentrates large amounts of fiber inside. This substance is essential to get the digestive system to function optimally. In fact, an inefficient supply of it is linked to a higher risk of developing constipation, as evidenced by a research published in the journal Nature Reviews.

On the other hand, it should be noted that a portion of the fiber ferments within the digestive tract and serves as an energy substrate for the bacteria that make up the microbiota. In this way, a higher density is achieved, which reduces the incidence of certain internal inflammatory problems.

Provides quality energy

It should not be forgotten that pumpkin is a source of complex carbohydrates. These nutrients are especially important for athletes that make maximum and submaximal efforts. An inefficient supply of these can lead to losses in performance and an increase in the risk of injury. However, they should always be administered with a good portion of proteins of high biological value.

Make pumpkin butter at home

As you have seen, it’s really easy to make pumpkin butter at home. Few ingredients are needed and the result is spectacular from an organoleptic and nutritional point of view. For this reason, we encourage you to try this dish and include it regularly in dietary routines, since there are several positive effects it generates on health.

Finally, do not forget that it will be important to ensure energy balance in the diet. Otherwise, a weight gain situation could be experienced resulting in a higher risk of getting sick in the medium term. To do this, you will have to follow good nutritional habits and perform regular physical exercise.

